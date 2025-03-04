'It's like being punished for being a victim:' Sand Springs man frustrated after he says a road rage suspect is getting a plea deal

A Sand Springs man says a plea deal that would reduce felony charges to misdemeanors for a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him while under the influence is a "slap on the wrist" and feels like "being punished for being a victim."

By: Chloe Abbott

-

A Sand Springs man says a plea deal that would reduce felony charges to misdemeanors for a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him while under the influence is a "slap on the wrist" and feels like "being punished for being a victim."

Matt LeMasters is frustrated after he says a suspect, Randall Hamil, is getting a plea deal after the event in 2023 that made him fear for his life.

A violent encounter with a stranger

Matt LeMasters says he honked at a driver blocking an intersection and that driver followed him home, jumped out and pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him.

"He pulled up behind me and in my driveway, he came up and started shoving me, and when I pushed him away the second time, he pulled the gun, and that's when he put it to my head," said LeMasters.

While he was looking down the barrel of Hamil's gun, he was thinking about his children just yards away, inside his house.

"I said, 'Are you going to kill me over honking at you?" LeMasters recalled.

LeMasters said he punched the man in self-defense, took the gun away, unloaded it, and called the police.

Hamil hit his head and started bleeding. While waiting for a paramedic, LeMasters tried to stop the bleeding.

Charges from the DA

Hamil was charged with a felony of pointing a firearm, threatening a violent act, carrying a gun under the influence, and SUI. Matt says the Tulsa County DA's Office told him Hamil has agreed to a plea deal that would drop the charges to misdemeanors. He says it was because there were no witnesses to what happened.

"You know, it's like being punished for being a victim kind of deal," said LeMasters.

Randall Hamil is scheduled to be in court Tuesday to plead.

Hamil's response

Hami's attorneys have not responded to requests from News On 6. A News On 6 reporter knocked on the door where Hamil is supposed to live, and there was no answer.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office statement

“Every case handled by the District Attorney’s Office involves separate facts and circumstances. Each may have its own strengths. And each case may have its own weaknesses. This case is no different. As this case has not reached its conclusion, it would be inappropriate for our office to comment on its facts.

As we have often stated, the law presumes each charged person as being innocent until and unless a judge or jury determines otherwise. The defendant in this case is still entitled to that presumption.

In addition, our justice system is not limited to criminal case dispositions. Individuals who are aggrieved may pursue remedies in civil court where the burden of proof is substantially lower that what is required of state court prosecutors to secure a conviction.”