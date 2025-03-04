Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols makes 2 final additions to staff; Dr. Jabraan Pasha & Brentom Todd

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols adds Dr. Jabraan Pasha as Senior Advisor of Community Health and Brentom Todd as Deputy chief of staff. Both bring extensive experience aimed at enhancing community health and development in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols announced two additions to his staff on Monday, rounding out the Mayor's Office.

Dr. Jabraan Pasha will serve as Senior Advisor of Community Health and Brentom Todd will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Dana Walton is the now Chief of Staff. Walton was already serving on Mayor Nichols's team. In total, the Mayor's Office has 11 staff appointments.

“These final additions to our team represent some of the very best minds in Tulsa, and I couldn’t be prouder of the important work they are going to be taking on to improve the lives of everyone in our city,” Mayor Nichols said. “With Dana’s new role and with the additions of Dr. Pasha, and Brentom, my Administration can ensure effective management on core projects and focuses while helping the City achieve equality of opportunity in everything we do.”

Who is Dr. Jabraan Pasha, Senior Advisor – Community Health?

Dr. Pasha is a dedicated public health professional and will have a direct focus on improving the lives of children, youth, and families in Tulsa.

Starting March 17, Pasha will join the City of Tulsa with a focus on fostering cross-sector relations with community health partners and ensuring the long-term success of City strategies and focuses on health equity.

Dr. Jabraan Pasha, a Tulsa internist and health equity advocate, has a distinguished background in medicine and community engagement.

He recently became the medical director at Juno Medical and has received multiple accolades for his leadership in health equity, including the W. Lester Henry Award from the American College of Physicians.

Who is Brentom Todd, Deputy Chief of Staff?

Brentom Todd will join the City of Tulsa as Deputy chief of staff starting April 1. He brings over a decade of leadership experience in community engagement and development.

A Tulsa native, Todd previously worked at Atento Capital and has been involved in civic leadership initiatives. His goal is to contribute to projects improving Tulsa.

“I want to thank Mayor Nichols for his trust in bringing me on, and I am excited to join the team that will be responsible for doing the everyday work to make Tulsa the best city in America,” Todd said. “I look forward to leading and collaborating on key projects that will move Tulsa forward, and I’m honored to serve the residents of my hometown.”

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols Cabinet:

Krystal Reyes, Deputy Mayor Mike Miller, City Administrator James Wagner, Deputy City Administrator (Director of Planning & Neighborhoods)* Anna America, Deputy City Administrator (Parks Director)* Dana Walton, Chief of Staff Brentom Todd, Deputy Chief of Staff Laurel Roberts, Commissioner of Public Safety Shane Stone, Government Affairs Director Amanda Swope, Director of Tribal Policy & Partnerships Emily Hall, Senior Advisor – Homelessness Gene Bulmash, Senior Advisor – Housing Jabraan Pasha, Senior Advisor – Community Health Erran Persley, Economic Development Director* Michelle Brooks, Press Secretary (Director of Communications)* Aron York, Executive Scheduler Keri Fothergill, Public Advocate*

Learn more at www.cityoftulsa.org/mayor.