18-year-old man arrested, accused of injury shooting in Stillwater

Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of shooting someone and then running away in Stillwater on Sunday.

By: Drake Johnson

Stillwater Police said an officer was doing a traffic stop after midnight at 711 N. Main when he heard a gunshot and saw a car speed off.

SPD said officers stopped the vehicle and five people were inside. The suspect, Adan Pena Jr. of Ponca City, was arrested after being investigated by detectives.

The victim who was shot went to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said a 22-year-old in the vehicle with Pena Jr. was arrested on unrelated charges.