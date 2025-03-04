Severe weather moves out of Oklahoma following tornado warnings, 50+ mph winds

Strong thunderstorms are moving into the Tulsa area early Tuesday with gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain, with the potential for stronger storms developing south of Tulsa later in the morning.

By: Brooke Cox

8:20 a.m. — Owasso Police Department reports flooding on several outlying roads.

8 a.m. — The total number of reported outages across Oklahoma is nearly 25,000.

OG&E: 13,979 outages Oklahoma’s Electric Cooperatives: 9,087 outages PSO: 1,659 outages

7:20 a.m. — All tornado warnings have been lifted. Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect for Delaware, Mayes, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, Sequoyah, Le Flore, Haskell, Latimer, Pushmataha, Choctaw and McCurtain counties.

7 a.m. — Allen Public Schools close for the day.

6:45 a.m. — Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Choctaw and McCurtain Counties until 7:30 a.m.

6:30 a.m. — Tornado warning issued for Muskogee, Okmulgee, and Wagoner Counties until 7:15 a.m.

6:15 a.m. — Tornado warning issued for McIntosh and Okmulgee Counties until 7 a.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Atoka and Bryan Counties until 6:45 a.m.

6 a.m. — Tornado warning issued for Atoka county until 6:30 a.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties until 6:45 a.m.

5:30 a.m. — Tornado warning for Hughes County until 6 a.m.

4:45 a.m. — Tornado watch is in effect for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, McCurtain, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha Counties until 11 a.m.

4 a.m. Conditions:

Thunderstorms are moving through the Tulsa metro. Storms are below severe levels, but wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible. Heavy rain and lightning reported from Keystone to Sperry, Owasso, and Oologah. Storms are moving east at 30-40 mph Severe potential increases between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.. Tornado watch is in effect for parts of south-central Oklahoma.

3:30 a.m. — A line of strong thunderstorms is moving into the Tulsa area early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, thunder and lightning across parts of northeastern Oklahoma.

The storms are below severe levels, though they are noisy with frequent lightning and winds up to 40 miles per hour. These storms are moving east at about 30 to 40 miles per hour.

The area near and south of Tulsa is seeing higher instability, which could allow for stronger storms to develop as the system moves through the region. While Tulsa could see some severe weather early in the morning, the focus is expected to shift southward toward areas along and south of Interstate 40 as the morning progresses.

Timeline of Storms

3:32 a.m. – Strong thunderstorms were reported near Mannford, moving east toward the Tulsa metro. 3:46 a.m. – Storms are expected to approach Oologah in Rogers County. 3:50 a.m. – Thunderstorms should move into Sapulpa. 4:00 a.m. – Rain and storms could reach Tulsa International Airport.

Storms are expected to gradually shift east throughout the morning, with the highest severe threat likely to develop south of Tulsa — near McAlester, Lake Eufaula, and Muskogee — where instability is greatest.

Although no warnings are in effect or the immediate surrounding area as of early Tuesday, residents should remain weather-aware throughout the morning hours.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.