Storm trackers monitor conditions in Calvin and Tulsa metro

Severe storms continue to move through eastern Oklahoma, bringing intense lightning, strong winds, and heavy rain as storm trackers monitor developing conditions.

By: Anna Denison

Von Castor, tracking the storm west of McAlester, reported significant lightning activity while heading northeast on Highway 270 toward Calvin. He noted entering the tornado-warned area but had yet to see power flashes or confirmed damage. Circulation remained to his northwest as he moved forward to assess the storm’s development.

Meanwhile, in the Tulsa metro, gusty winds between 35 and 45 mph have been reported. John Durkee, monitoring conditions near Garnett and I-44, described moderate rainfall impacting traffic, with an accident at 21st Street and I-44 causing slowdowns.

Meteorologist Alan Crone warns that storms will continue moving into Pittsburg and McIntosh counties, urging residents to stay weather-aware as conditions evolve.