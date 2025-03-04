BACP hosting 'Barnstormers of Space' benefit for local actor

The Broken Arrow Community Playhouse is hosting special performances of The Barnstormers of Space to raise funds for longtime local actor and director Jeremy Garrett, who is awaiting a life-saving kidney and pancreas transplant.

By: Brooke Cox

The Broken Arrow Community Playhouse (BACP) is bringing back The Barnstormers of Space for a special fundraising event to support Jeremy Garrett, a longtime member of the local theater community who is facing serious health challenges.

Performances will take place March 7-9, 2025, at BACP, located at 1800 S. Main St.

The play, written by local playwright Ron Hackney and directed by Ryan Mash, takes audiences on a laugh-out-loud journey through a retro sci-fi universe filled with quirky characters, over-the-top antics and comedic twists.

Image Provided By: Broken Arrow Community Playhouse

Proceeds from the performances will go toward helping Garrett, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and entered renal failure in July 2024. While he waits for a kidney and pancreas transplant, he is undergoing kidney dialysis.

About Jeremy Garrett

Jeremy Garrett has been a part of the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse family since 2019, where he has contributed as an actor and director. Known for bringing joy to audiences and creating memorable moments on Oklahoma stages, Garrett has earned a reputation as both a talented performer and a cherished friend within the local theater scene.

With mounting medical expenses, the Garrett family is facing significant financial strain. The benefit performances offer the community an opportunity to come together and show support for a beloved friend and theater professional.

About ‘The Barnstormers of Space’

The Barnstormers of Space, written by Ron Hackney, transports audiences into a hilariously retro sci-fi universe. The story is filled with interstellar romance, heroic antics, and chaotic comedy as the Barnstormers and their friends — and enemies — embark on an intergalactic adventure.

Image Provided By: Broken Arrow Community Playhouse

The production pays tribute to classic sci-fi tropes while delivering nonstop laughs, making it an entertaining event for theatergoers of all ages.

Hackney expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for their dedication and enthusiasm throughout the production process.

"I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew for all their hard work," Hackney said. "Thanks to everyone for making this so fun!"

Image Provided By: Broken Arrow Community Playhouse

Performance Details

Dates: March 7-9, 2025 Location: Broken Arrow Community Playhouse, 1800 S. Main St., Broken Arrow Showtimes: Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. Doors Open: 30 minutes before each performance Tickets: Pay-as-you-can, suggested prices are $15 for students and seniors (60+) and $20 for adults. Payments will be accepted at the door via cash, credit card, Cash App, Venmo, and PayPal.

Seats can be reserved through Eventbrite: https://barnstormersofspace.eventbrite.com.

Donations

For those unable to attend, donations to support Jeremy Garrett can be made through the following platforms:

Cash App: $berigarrett, $daorder66 Venmo: @BeriGarrett, @TheJermster Text Donations: Text ZELDA to 206-672-7222 Online Donations: http://ffnd.co/eMZ2tA

For updates and additional details, visit https://barnstormersofspace.eventbrite.com.