Virtual reality welding: How tech is enhancing Tulsa trade program

By: Alyssa Miller

Professional welders are a highly sought-after position. Tulsa Welding School (TWS) has a 7-month training program that teaches the skills of the trade.

The school has always focused on hands-on training, until about five years ago when it introduced virtual reality technology.

Virtual reality welding

Tulsa Welding School uses OcuWeld, a first-of-its-kind proprietary VR app, to complement the in-person training offered through its welding program. The app exists in the Metaverse and students access it through the Meta Quest virtual reality headset.

The VR training program teaches welding processes like TIG, MIG, and stick welding, various weld positions, and how to work with different types of materials.

Campus president Jon Daniels said each student that enrolls gets a VR headset with the welding simulator software. "They do their hands-on welding here but we also wanted to give them an option to be able to practice outside the time they are here."

Student Experience

TWS students are in the welding lab five hours a day, four days a week for training.

Since introducing OcuWeld, Tulsa Welding School has found its students are progressing faster. The school said the technology eases the stress that is linked to making on-the-job errors and instead, empowers students to concentrate on the key aspects while maintaining their engagement during the learning process.

It also allows them to train as much as they would like. "I think you can practice on it, try different things you have not tried, and it helps you learn new things," said student Andrew Neiman.

TWS Welding Program

Tulsa Welding School is a trade school that offers training programs in welding, HVAC, refrigeration, and electrical. The welding program includes 7 months of training in structural, fluxcore, and pipe welding. The school even has overnight schedules and scholarships available.

TWS said professional welders are found in the automotive, aerospace, and aviation industries, bridges and bikes, shipyards, shops, and skyscrapers. The next welding program begins on March 24 and 25.

