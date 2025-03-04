Owasso flooding impacts roads in outlying areas

Tuesday, March 4th 2025, 8:41 am
Several outlying areas near Owasso are experiencing roadway flooding following recent heavy rains, officials said.
Flooded roads include:
City crews have not yet placed warning signs at these locations, and drivers are urged to use extreme caution.
While lifted trucks and off-road vehicles have been able to navigate some of the high water, smaller vehicles are at risk. At least one car has already stalled in flooded waters.
Authorities remind drivers to Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
