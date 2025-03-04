Owasso flooding impacts roads in outlying areas

Several roads in outlying areas of Owasso are flooded, with high water already stalling at least one vehicle as crews work to post warning signs.

By: Brooke Cox

Several outlying areas near Owasso are experiencing roadway flooding following recent heavy rains, officials said.

Flooded roads include:

96th Street North between 161st East Avenue and 177th East Avenue 106th Street North between 145th East Avenue and 161st East Avenue 106th Street North at 177th East Avenue 116th Street North between Memorial Drive and Sheridan Road

City crews have not yet placed warning signs at these locations, and drivers are urged to use extreme caution.

While lifted trucks and off-road vehicles have been able to navigate some of the high water, smaller vehicles are at risk. At least one car has already stalled in flooded waters.

Authorities remind drivers to Turn Around, Don’t Drown.