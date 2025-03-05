Highlights from Trump's speech to a 2025 joint session of Congress

President Trump will address a joint session of Congress tonight, marking the first time he will speak before both chambers since he returned to office six weeks ago.

What to know about Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress

President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time since retaking office on Tuesday, telling lawmakers and the nation that "America is back" while touting the flurry of actions he has taken over the first six weeks of his second term. The president recounted the executive orders and directives he has issued, earning applause from Republican members and jeers from Democrats, one of whom was escorted from the chamber for interrupting the speech. Other Democrats silently protested with handheld signs, and many walked out of the chamber over the course of the address. CBS News fact-checked the president's address here, reviewing his claims on immigration, tariffs, inflation, the economy and more. Here are the highlights from Mr. Trump's address to Congress:





Trump ends speech: "The golden age of America has only just begun"

The president ended his speech with an optimistic vision for the future.

"We are going to create the highest quality of life, build the highest quality of life, build the safest and wealthiest and healthiest and most vital communities anywhere in the world," he said. "We are going to conquer the vast frontiers of science and we are going to lead humanity into space and plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond."

He continued: "And through it all, we are going to rediscover the unstoppable power of the American spirit. And we are going to renew [the] unlimited promise of the American dream. Every single day, we will stand up and we will fight, fight, fight for the country our citizens believe in and for the country our people deserve. My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future because the golden age of America has only just begun. It will be like nothing that has ever been seen before. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America."

Trump honors family of Corey Comperatore, firefighter killed in assassination attempt

Mr. Trump honored the family of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was killed during the assassination attempt against Mr. Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year.

"Gunfire rang out, and a sick and deranged assassin unloaded eight bullets from his sniper's perch into a crowd of many thousands of people," the president said. "My life was saved by a fraction of an inch, but some were not so lucky."

The president said Comperatore was "a firefighter, a veteran, a Christian, a husband, a devoted father, and above all, a protector" who, when the sound of gunshots rang out, "knew instantly what it was and what to do."

"He threw himself on top of his wife and daughters, and shielded them from the bullets with his own body," the president said, while noting that Comperatore's wife and daughters were in the gallery.

"Corey is looking down on his three beautiful ladies right now and he is cheering you on," Mr. Trump said. "Corey was taken from us much too soon, but his destiny was to leave us all with a shining example of the selflessness devotion of a true American patriot."

The president added that he believes his life was saved in Butler that day "for a very good reason."

"I was saved by God to make America great again, I believe that," he said, reiterating a line he said in his inaugural address.

Trump says U.S. has apprehended "top terrorist responsible" for Kabul airport attack

The president recalled the 13 American service members killed during a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling the withdrawal under the Biden administration "disastrous and incompetent."

"Perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country," he said.

Mr. Trump then said he was pleased to announce that his administration has "just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice."

He credited the government of Pakistan for helping to arrest "this monster."

Trump on Greenland: "We're going to get it, one way or the other"

Mr. Trump, who has suggested using military force or coercion to gain control of Greenland, had a message for the Denmark-owned territory.

"I also have a message tonight for the incredible people of Greenland," Mr. Trump said. "We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America."

Mr. Trump said the territory is important to U.S. national security and that his administration is "working with everybody involved to try and get it."

"And I think we're going to get it, one way or the other," Mr. Trump said. "We're going to get it. We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before. It's a very small population, but very, very large piece of land, and very, very important for military security."

Recent polling in Greenland showed 85% of residents did not support becoming part of the United States.

Trump asks Congress to fund "Golden Dome missile defense shield"

The president called on Congress to fund a "Golden Dome missile defense shield," similar to Israel's.

"As commander in chief, my focus is on building the most powerful military of the future," Mr. Trump said. "As a first step, I'm asking Congress to fund a state-of-the-art Golden Dome missile defense shield to protect our homeland. All made in the USA."

He added: "Other places have it. And the United States should have it too, right?"

Trump calls on Congress to pass bill "banning and criminalizing sex changes on children"

The president called on Congress "to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body."

"This is a big lie," he said. "And our message to every child in America is that you are perfect, exactly the way God made you."

Mr. Trump's message is an extension of the anti-transgender policies he vowed to enact during the campaign.

In February, Mr. Trump signed an executive order to ban transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams. Schools not in compliance jeopardize any federal funding they receive. The order also affects U.S. visa policies for athletes who travel to the country to compete in the Olympics or other sporting events.

Mr. Trump signed another executive order in January to halt federal funding for providers of gender-affirming care for transgender people under the age of 19. The order put restrictions on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgical procedures. Two federal judges have blocked the order.

Trump highlights 13-year-old with brain cancer, making him an honorary Secret Service agent

In a touching moment, the president highlighted a 13-year-old boy in the gallery who he said was diagnosed with cancer and "truly loves our police."

"His name is DJ Daniel, he is 13 years old, and he has always dreamed of becoming a police officer," Mr. Trump said.

Daniel waved and held up his hands in the shape of a heart before being hoisted up by his father to see the chamber.

The president said Daniel suffered from brain cancer and had once been given five months to live. Now, more than six years later, Mr. Trump said Daniel and his father have "been on a quest to make his dream come true — and DJ has been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer."

Mr. Trump then instructed the director of the U.S. Secret Service to officially make Daniel an agent, to cheers from the chamber.

Trump calls on Congress to pass law requiring mandatory death penalty for police killers

Mr. Trump previously signed an executive order encouraging the U.S. attorney general to push for the death penalty for anyone who murders a police officer. On Tuesday night, he called on Congress to make that executive order a law.

"I've already signed an executive order requiring a mandatory death penalty for anyone who murders a police officer," the president said. "And tonight, I'm asking Congress to pass that policy into permanent law."

The executive order the president signed doesn't require the death penalty, but it does call the attorney general, wherever possible consistent with law, to seek the death penalty for every federal capital crime involving the murder of a law enforcement officer.

Trump, who pardoned violent Jan. 6 rioters, says police deserve support

Mr. Trump said law enforcement deserves "support, protection and respect," though he issued sweeping pardons for those convicted or facing charges of assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

"We're also, once again, giving our police officers the support, protection and respect they so dearly deserve. They have to get it. They have such a hard, dangerous job, but we're going to make it less dangerous," Mr. Trump said. "The problem is, the bad guys don't respect the law, but they're starting to respect it, and they soon will respect it."

Hours after he was sworn into office in January, Mr. Trump granted clemency to about 1,500 defendants who had been convicted of crimes related to the attack on the Capitol, including those who were convicted of violent and serious crimes. More than 140 police officers were injured during the attack.

The president also directed the Justice Department to end all pending cases connected to the riot.

Trump tells Congress to "get rid of" bipartisan Biden-era CHIPS Act

One day after announcing new investments in the U.S. by a Taiwanese semiconductor company, the president called on Congress to "get rid of" the CHIPS and Science Act, which was enacted under the Biden administration. The law is intended to boost semiconductor chip manufacturing in the U.S., both for economic and national security reasons.

The bill had significant bipartisan support when it passed in 2022.

"You should get rid of the CHIP Act, and whatever's left over, Mr. Speaker, you should use it to reduce debt, or any other reason you want to," Mr. Trump said.

Trump touts immigration crackdown: "All we needed was a new president"

The president touted his administration's work to address border security and immigration so far, celebrating what he called "the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history."

"The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying, 'We needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border,'" Mr. Trump said. "But it turns out all we needed was a new president."

The president thanked his border czar Tom Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem for their work so far. And he honored Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered by an immigrant in the U.S. illegally whose story became a rallying cry for Republicans on the campaign trail, declaring that "America will never ever forget" her. Riley's mother and sister were seated in the gallery.

Mr. Trump also shared the story of a 12-year-old girl who he said was killed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally. He addressed her mother in the gallery and highlighted an order he said he signed earlier to rename a wildlife refuge in her daughter's name. The president displayed the order, holding it up to applause from Republicans.

Democrats hold up signs saying "Musk steals," "Save Medicaid," "Protect Veterans"

Throughout the speech, a number of Democratic lawmakers have been holding up signs with slogans like "Musk Steals," "Save Medicaid," "Protect Veterans" and "False." Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan has a whiteboard that she has used to respond to Mr. Trump in real time:

House Democrats hold signs in protest during a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Trump makes his case for tariffs, saying friend and foe alike impose tariffs on U.S.

The president made his case for his reciprocal tariffs, which will commence April 2. He wants to impose the same tariff on imports from foreign countries as those nations impose on U.S. exports.

"If you don't make your product in America, however, under the Trump administration, you will pay a tariff, and in some cases, a rather large one," he said. "Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada — have you heard of them? — and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair.

"India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%," he continued. "China's average tariff on our products is twice what we charge them. And South Korea's average tariff is four times higher. Think of that. Four times higher. And we give so much help militarily and in so many other ways to South Korea but that's what happens. This is happening by friend and foe. The system is not fair to the United States and never was.

"April 2, reciprocal tariffs kick in, and whatever they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them," the president said. "That's reciprocal. Back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them."

Trump says he wants to make interest on American-made cars tax deductible

Mr. Trump said he wants to make interest payments on car loans tax deductible, "but only if the car is made in America."

"By the way, we're going to have growth in the auto industry like nobody's ever seen," he said. "Plants are opening up all over the place. Deals are being made."

He said that his policies would allow the U.S. auto industry to "absolutely boom."

Mr. Trump said last month that he could impose hefty tariffs on automobile imports, but would have more to say in early April. At the time, he said that the tariffs could be "in the neighborhood of 25%."

"Already numerous car companies have announced that they will be building massive automobile plants in America," he said.

Trump urges Congress to "pass tax cuts for everybody"

The president urged Congress, especially Democrats, to vote for tax cuts for "everybody."

"The next phase of our plan to deliver the greatest economy in history is for this Congress to pass tax cuts for everybody," he said, referring to the House GOP's budget plan. "They're in there, they're waiting for you to vote."

"And I'm sure that the people on my right, I don't mean the Republican right but my right right here, I'm sure you're going to vote for those tax cuts," the president told Democratic members. "Because otherwise, I don't believe that people will ever vote you into office. So I'm doing a big favor by telling you that."

Mr. Trump said they're "seeking permanent income tax cuts all across the board," which would carry a price tag of at least $4.5 trillion over the next decade.

The president also called on Congress to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security benefits.

Trump calls for balancing the budget, despite GOP plan that would add trillions to deficit

Mr. Trump claimed he would soon balance the budget, but he has endorsed a plan by Republicans in Congress to extend tax cuts and enact spending reductions that would add trillions to the nation's budget deficit.

"In the near future, I want to do what has not been done in 24 years, balance the federal budget," Mr. Trump said.

Last week, the House narrowly adopted a budget proposal that paves the way for implementing Mr. Trump's border security, defense and energy priorities. Mr. Trump has dubbed it a "big, beautiful bill."

The House Republican resolution instructs committees to craft legislation that would cut $4.5 trillion in taxes and at least $1.5 trillion in spending over the next 10 years, while raising the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.

Trump says citizenship "gold card" will go on sale "very, very soon"

The president said his administration is preparing a "gold card" that would allow foreigners to pay $5 million to be placed on a pathway to citizenship, and said it would go on sale "very, very soon." Administration officials have said they won't discriminate based on country of origin, but candidates will be vetted.

"For $5 million, we will allow the most successful job creating people from all over the world to buy a path to U.S. citizenship," he said. "It's like the green card, but better and more sophisticated. These people will have to pay tax in our country."

"They'll also be taking people out of colleges and paying for them so that we can keep them in our country instead of having them being forced out," he added. "They're going to pay a lot of money and we're going to reduce our debt with that money."

Trump touts DOGE and Elon Musk, listing canceled programs

Mr. Trump, who has overseen a dramatic overhaul of the federal government, touted the changes that have been directed by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

"Perhaps you've heard of it," Mr. Trump said as he mentioned the task force. "Perhaps."

Musk has said his goal is to cut $2 trillion in federal spending, but so far DOGE has fallen far short of that benchmark. DOGE has also released claims of savings that have been filled with inaccuracies, CBS News has found.

Mr. Trump said Musk, who is in attendance, has been "working very hard."

"He didn't need this. He didn't need this," he said. "We appreciate it."

The president then listed various programs, particularly foreign aid-related programs, that his administration has terminated and claimed that the task force has found billions in fraud and waste.

"By slashing all of the fraud, waste and theft we can find, we will defeat inflation, bring down mortgage rates, lower car payments and grocery prices, protect our seniors and put more money in the pockets of American families," Mr. Trump said.

Trump says he inherited "an inflation nightmare," blames Biden for rising egg prices

The president acknowledged that Americans are hurting from inflation and blamed former President Joe Biden for higher prices.

"Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families," he said. "As you know, we inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans."

Mr. Trump said he's fighting to reverse inflation, the same day his tariffs went into effect that economists predict will contribute to higher prices.

"As president, I'm fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again," the president said to applause from Republicans.

The president then blamed Biden for the price of eggs, which has continued to skyrocket under Mr. Trump as bird flu spreads.

"Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control," he said. "The egg price is out of control, and we're working hard to get it back down."

Trump: "Our country will be woke no longer"

Mr. Trump listed off the litany of executive orders and other changes he's made in the first six weeks since the start of his second term, including renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America," banning transgender women from playing in girls and women's sports and making English the official language of the U.S.

"Our country will be woke no longer," he said, adding that workers should be hired based on "skill and competence, not race and gender."

"We've ended the tyranny of so called 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion' policies all across the entire federal government and indeed the private sector and our military," Mr. Trump said.

Trump says there is "absolutely nothing I can say" or do to make Democratic lawmakers happy

The president touted his administration's swift deportations of illegal immigrants, saying Democrats seated in the chamber should celebrate what he is doing.

"This is my fifth such speech to Congress," Mr. Trump said. "And once again I look at the Democrats in front of me and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud. Nothing I can do."

He continued: "I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history, or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded. And these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements. They won't do it, no matter what. Five times I've been up here. It's very sad, and it just shouldn't be this way."

Rep. Al Green escorted from House chamber for interrupting Trump

Rep. Al Green of Texas shouts as President Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas was escorted from the chamber after he heckled the speech and refused to comply with directions to be quiet and sit.

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned raucous Democrats to be quiet before Green was escorted out.

"Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the house and to cease any further disruptions. That's your warning," Johnson said. "Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session."

When Green declined to take his seat as Johnson asked, Johnson directed the sergeant at arms to restore order and "remove this gentleman from the chamber."

Trump touts election victory as Democrats boo

President Trump delivers a speech to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025.Kevin Lamarque / REUTERS

The president quickly touted his election victory, but was met with opposition and heckles from Democrats.

"The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades," Mr. Trump said, noting that he won all seven battleground states.

"We won the popular vote by big numbers and won counties in our country," Mr. Trump said, as Democrats booed. Republicans quickly stood, coming to the president's support with chants of "USA."

Speaker Mike Johnson rose and instructed the chamber to maintain decorum.

Trump kicks off speech: "America is back"

After greeting Johnson, Vance, the first lady and Congress, the president began his address.

"America is back," the president said, to applause and chants of "USA, USA."

"Six weeks ago I stood beneath the dome of this capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the golden age of America. From that moment on it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years, and we are just getting started," he said.

Trump enters to applause from GOP members

Mr. Trump entered the House chamber at 9:13 p.m. as Republican lawmakers applauded. Members of Congress lined the aisle to shake hands with Mr. Trump as he made his way to the dais.

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Vice President JD Vance are seated behind the lectern where Mr. Trump will deliver the speech. First lady Melania Trump and members of the Cabinet took their seats before Mr. Trump's entrance.

Here's why congresswomen are wearing pink for Trump's speech

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, gathers with other female lawmakers wearing pink ahead of President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, March 4, 2025.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Many Democratic women in Congress are wearing bright pink in a display of defiance against the president.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico, who leads the Democratic Women's Caucus, told Time magazine that the color signifies "our protest of Trump's policies which are negatively impacting women and families."

"Pink is a color of power and protest," she told the magazine. "It's time to rev up the opposition and come at Trump loud and clear."

The 96-member group spoke about their opposition to the president outside the U.S. Capitol prior to the address on Tuesday, where Leger Fernández asserted, "Women cannot afford Trump."

The Supreme Court justices attending tonight's speech

The following Supreme Court justices are attending the president's speech, and entered the chamber before Mr. Trump was introduced:

Chief Justice John Roberts Justice Elena Kagan Justice Brett Kavanaugh Justice Amy Coney Barrett Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Sonya Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson are not in attendance.

Trump arrives at the Capitol, accompanied by family and Elon Musk

Mr. Trump's motorcade arrived at the Capitol at 8:40 p.m., accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

Billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk was in the president's motorcade, although not in the same vehicle.

Moments earlier, Vice President JD Vance arrived at the Capitol, shaking the hands of the senators who not long ago were his colleagues.

VA Secretary Doug Collins is the designated survivor

Doug Collins, the secretary of veterans affairs, is tonight's "designated survivor," the member of the president's Cabinet who is not attending the speech. The practice, which originated in the Cold War, calls for an official in the presidential line of succession to stay away from the proceedings in case a catastrophe strikes the House chamber.

How long will Trump's speech last?

The president is set to begin his joint address to Congress momentarily, but how long he speaks remains to be seen. If the past is any indicator, his first address to both chambers in 2017 lasted about an hour.

Over the next three years, Mr. Trump's State of the Union addresses averaged 80 minutes, according to the American Presidency Project.

White House releases excerpts of Trump's speech: "Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them"

The White House released the following excerpts from the president's speech:

Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the Golden Age of America. From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in 4 years or 8 years—and we are JUST GETTING STARTED. I return to this chamber tonight to report that America's MOMENTUM is back. Our SPIRIT is back. Our PRIDE is back. Our CONFIDENCE is back. And the American Dream is surging—bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is UNSTOPPABLE, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again.

—

Now, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the RIGHT direction than the WRONG direction—an astonishing record 27-point swing since Election Day alone. Likewise, small business optimism saw its single largest one-month gain ever recorded—a 41-point jump. Over the past 6 weeks, I have signed nearly 100 Executive Orders and taken more than 400 Executive Actions to restore COMMON SENSE, safety, optimism, and wealth all across our wonderful land. The People elected me to do the job, and I am doing it. In fact, it has been stated by many that the first month of our presidency is the most successful in the history of our nation.

—

Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families. As you know, we inherited, from the last administration, an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up the cost of groceries, and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions of Americans. We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country. As President, I am fighting every day to reverse this damage and Make America AFFORDABLE Again.

—

Joe Biden especially let the price of EGGS get out of control—and we are working hard to get it back down. A major focus of our fight to defeat inflation is rapidly reducing the cost of energy. The previous administration cut the number of new oil and gas leases by 95%, slowed pipeline construction to a halt, and closed more than 100 power plants. We have never seen anything like it.

That is why on my first day in office, I declared a National ENERGY Emergency.

—

My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea, and other nations want to be our partner—with trillions of dollars being spent by them. It will truly be spectacular.

Later this week, I will also take historic action to dramatically expand production of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths here in USA.

—

Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we tax them. If they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market. We will take in trillions of dollars and create jobs like we have never seen before.

—

Since taking office, my administration has launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history—and we quickly achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers EVER recorded.

The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new LEGISLATION to secure the border—but it turned out that all we really needed was a new PRESIDENT.

—

I have sent Congress a detailed funding request laying out exactly how we will eliminate these threats, protect our Homeland, and complete the largest deportation operation in American history, larger even than current recordholder Dwight D. Eisenhower—a moderate man but someone who believed very strongly in borders. Americans expect Congress to send me this funding without delay, so I can sign it into law.

—

I am also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict, with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense. Meanwhile, Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian Oil and Gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine – by far! And Biden has authorized more money in this fight than Europe has spent.

__

As we reclaim our sovereignty, we must also bring back LAW and ORDER to our cities and towns. In recent years, our justice system has been turned upside down by Radical Left lunatics. Many jurisdictions virtually ceased enforcing the law against dangerous repeat offenders, while weaponizing law enforcement against political opponents, like me. My administration has acted swiftly and decisively to restore fair, equal, and impartial justice under the Constitutional Rule of Law—starting at the FBI and DOJ.

We are also once again giving our police officers the SUPPORT, PROTECTION, and RESPECT they so dearly deserve. This also includes our great fire departments throughout the country,who are likewise under siege.





Presidents typically address a joint session of Congress early in their tenure to outline a vision or agenda. The first speech before lawmakers is not technically a State of the Union, but rather an Address to a Joint Session of Congress.

As is customary, House Speaker Mike Johnson invited Mr. Trump to address Congress and "share his America First vision for our future." In a letter to the president, the speaker wrote that the Trump administration and the Republican majorities in Congress will "have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation's history."

"America's Golden Age has begun," Johnson said in the letter, echoing a line from Mr. Trump's inaugural address, while touting a "resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future."

What time will Trump's speech start and end?

The president's address is set to begin shortly after 8 p.m. CST. Its running time remains to be seen. During his first term, Mr. Trump's 2017 joint address to Congress ran for about one hour. Over the next three years, his State of the Union addresses averaged 80 minutes, according to the American Presidency Project.

The theme of Mr. Trump's address is "The Renewal of the American Dream," according to a White House official. The president is expected in the speech to highlight what his administration has done so far, its economic policy, border security, and foreign policy plans. The president said in a post on Truth Social late Monday that he will "TELL IT LIKE IT IS!"

How to watch Trump's speech on cable

CBS News will carry the address live and air a primetime special at 8 p.m. CST.

Where to stream Trump's speech without cable

News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa will be streaming the address live at 8 p.m. CST on local channels.

Context to know for Trump's address to Congress

Mr. Trump's address to Congress comes six weeks after he returned to office for a second term. So far, Americans agree that he is making major changes to how the government works, though there's a divide on whether they view the changes as better or worse, according to CBS News polling released Sunday.

The president has pursued a dramatic overhaul of the federal bureaucracy and a cost-cutting effort alongside Elon Musk, who he's tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. DOGE has been working with Cabinet department and agency heads to shrink the government workforce while halting swaths of government spending. Several Democrats are bringing former government employees fired as a result of the DOGE cuts as their guests to Tuesday's address to highlight the individuals personally impacted.

The Trump administration, in its first six weeks, has also worked to bolster border security with a government-wide immigration crackdown, and illegal border crossings were significantly down during Mr. Trump's first month in office. Still, the administration has faced obstacles in its efforts to conduct what it's billed as the largest deportation operation in American history in the U.S. interior. Top Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have been reassigned in recent weeks amid frustrations that the agency has not carried out sufficient arrests and deportations. ICE's detention capacity has also been stretched thin, with detention centers recently filled to levels above 110%.

While Mr. Trump's approach to immigration has received support in recent polling, Americans overwhelmingly say he should prioritize inflation and the economy. At the same time, the president has pursued tariffs that have prompted fears of a trade war among businesses and consumers. On Tuesday, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico go into effect following a month-long delay.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have been pursuing legislation to support Mr. Trump's agenda, facing headwinds with a narrow majority in the House and differing views on the path forward. Last week, the House adopted a budget resolution that paves the way for implementing the president's agenda on border security, defense, and energy priorities while extending the 2017 tax cuts. But it's not yet clear how the budget blueprint will fare in the Senate, where lawmakers have pursued a different approach.

Mr. Trump's return to the White House has also had serious implications on the world stage even in the first six weeks. Last week, a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy devolved into a feud with Mr. Trump and Vice President JD Vance, and Zelenskyy was ultimately asked to leave the White House without signing a critical multibillion-dollar rare earth minerals deal. On Monday, the White House said it was pausing military aid to Ukraine.

The contentious meeting came after Mr. Trump had appeared to blame Ukraine for the war Russia started and labeled Zelenskyy a "dictator" while declining to say the same of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with billions in weapons since the Russian invasion three years ago, and a split with Zelenskyy may have major implications for its ability to defend itself.