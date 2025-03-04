'We didn't really know what we had' Ichiro Suzuki's Teammate Paul Abbott Reflects on Hall of Famer's Rookie Season

Former Major League pitcher Paul Abbott recalls Ichiro Suzuki's transformative impact during the Mariners' 2001 season, highlighting his preparation, humility, and five-tool prowess.

By: News On 6

Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year in a nearly unanimous vote

Paul Abbott, former Major League pitcher, vividly remembers the moment Ichiro Suzuki transformed the Seattle Mariners in 2001.

"We didn't really know what we had," Abbott said of Suzuki's arrival. "His physical stature isn't one that just screams superstar. But he was every bit of a five-tool player."

Abbott, who played alongside Suzuki during the Mariners' record-breaking 116-win season, described the Japanese start as a "human highlight reel" who excelled in every aspect of the game.

"He could beat you with a bunt. Could beat you with speed. He could power drive runs," Abbott recalled. "Nothing really seemed to phase him."

Suzuki arrived with impressive credentials from Japan 1,000 hits in his home league and a reputation for exceptional bat control.

"He didn't have an entourage. He didn't have an interpreter. He just wanted to be one of the guys," Abbott said, highlighting Suzuki's humble approach to joining the team.

The pitcher emphasized Suzuki's most remarkable trait: his consistent, purposeful preparation. "Everything he did had a purpose," Abbott noted. "He was extremely prepared, very detailed with his approach."