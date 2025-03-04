Broken Arrow taekwondo instructor faces additional charges of lewd acts, child porn possession

Taekwondo instructor Lyndon Jarman faces multiple charges of molestation and child pornography involving young students.

By: David Prock

A Broken Arrow taekwondo instructor is now facing more charges after being accused of molesting young students.

Lyndon Jarman is now charged with lewd molestation and possession of child pornography in Tulsa County after previously being charged in Wagoner County with three counts of lewd acts with a child under 16. Jarman is currently in Wagoner County jail with a bond set at $350k.

Details of the Allegations

Police say Jarman is accused of molesting five boys who were his students.

Jarman worked at Martial Arts Advantage in Broken Arrow, where he reportedly spent time alone with the boys outside of class. According to an affidavit, he took students on outings to the mall, track, and gym, where the alleged abuse occurred.

One boy claimed the abuse happened monthly for two years, and all five victims reported that Jarman instructed them not to tell anyone.

District Attorney Bennett emphasized the commitment of prosecutors and law enforcement to protecting children.

"We believe children when they say things that happen to them. We work hand in hand with law enforcement to corroborate those allegations made by these children and, if possible, file criminal charges and hold defendants accountable for the terrible decisions they make," Bennett said.

Investigation Background

The investigation began after police received a cyber tip regarding nearly 200 images of child sexual abuse material found in Jarman's Dropbox account. According to authorities, Jarman admitted to owning the account.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information or potential victims to contact Detective Robinson at CRobinson@BrokenArrowOK.gov.