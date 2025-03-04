Tulsa's new strategy to combat pet overpopulation: Increased fines, affordable alteration options

Tulsa Mayor announces increased fines for unaltered pets and funding for spaying/neutering to combat pet overpopulation and improve animal welfare.

By: Emory Bryan

Mayor Monroe Nichols unveiled a new strategy to combat pet overpopulation, announcing significant financial penalties and support for spaying and neutering animals.

The city will increase fines for unaltered pets from $75 to $250, targeting the estimated 85% of shelter animals that are not spayed or neutered. At the same time, the city will offer a voucher program allowing pet owners to waive the fine by having their animals altered at low-cost clinics.

Public Safety Commissioner Laurel Roberts emphasized the broader implications, stating that unaltered pets strain city resources and animal control services. The plan aims to reduce stray animal populations, prevent unnecessary euthanasia, and increase adoption opportunities.

"It may go without saying, but managing the consequences of unaltered pets can put a strain on our city resources, including animal control and public safety response. Spaying and neutering is the most effective way to control unwanted animals in shelters, prevent unnecessary euthanasia, and provide more opportunities for adoptable pets to find good, loving homes," Roberts said.

The initiative takes effect immediately, with city officials hoping the combination of increased fines and affordable alteration options will significantly reduce Tulsa's pet overpopulation problem. The plan targets both immediate population control and long-term animal welfare management, providing a comprehensive approach to a persistent urban challenge.