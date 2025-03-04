NFL transactions: Dak Prescott restructure, Raiders pay Maxx Crosby $106.5 million

Tuesday, March 4th 2025, 2:52 pm
The Chicago Bears traded for two offensive guards in two days, acquiring Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams for a sixth-round pick on Tuesday, followed by Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2026 fourth-round pick on Wednesday, per CBS Sports. Thuney, a four-time All-Pro, signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021 after five seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls with both teams.
CeeDee Lamb
The Cowboys signed defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million contract, locking him in before he could hit free agency and without needing to use the franchise tag. Later that day, the team also restructured the contract of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, creating roughly $20.5 million in cap space, according to ESPN.
Lamb, who signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension with Dallas last offseason, will keep his cap hit low in the first year of the deal and has built in future restructures with higher base salaries for 2025, 2026, and 2027.
In 2025, most of Lamb’s $26.85 million base salary will be converted into a signing bonus, which will then be spread across the remainder of the contract and the first of four void years. This reduces his cap hit for the 2025 season from around $35.3 million to roughly $14.8 million.
This restructuring gives the Cowboys the necessary cap space to accommodate Odighizuwa’s new deal, which will count for about $6.25 million against the cap.
Odighizuwa's 60 quarterback pressures in 2024 ranked second among defensive tackles at 12.3%.
Saquon Barkley
On Tuesday, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year secured a two-year extension worth $41.2 million, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, according to ESPN and CBS Sports.
Barkley’s deal averages $20.6 million per year, the first for a running back to reach that figure. The contract is largely guaranteed, with only $5 million at risk, and includes up to $15 million in incentives. The extension keeps him with the Eagles through 2028, just one year after he signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the New York Giants.
The team is releasing the 32-year-old receiver, after 11 games, following attempts to trade him, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.
Adams had two years left on his contract, with cap hits of $38.3 million in both 2025 and 2026, making his release almost inevitable. The Jets will absorb an $8.36 million dead cap hit in 2025 but save nearly $30 million. Adams was traded to the Jets from the Raiders before the trade deadline to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, with the Jets finished 5-12, leading to the firing of GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh.
In 14 games last season, Adams totaled 85 receptions, 1,063 yards, and eight touchdowns, marking his fifth straight 1,000-yard season.
