Claremore Animal Shelter freezes dog intakes due to parvo case

The Claremore Animal Shelter has announced an intake freeze at its animal shelter after a dog tested positive for parvovirus, with additional dogs exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

By: Katie Alexander

-

The Claremore Animal Shelter has announced an intake freeze at its animal shelter after a dog tested positive for parvovirus, with additional dogs exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

They say this is a precautionary measure to monitor their existing intakes and prevent the virus from spreading to the public.

The shelter says they are temporarily halting owner surrenders, dog adoptions, and non-emergency intakes. Only emergency intakes will be accepted during this period.

They say they will be doing extra sanitizing of their facility and will have more information in the upcoming days.

Local Veterinarian Talks About Signs Of Parvovirus In Dogs

What is parvo?

Parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that attacks a dog's white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract. It is one of the most fatal diseases a dog can contract.

What are the symptoms of parvo?

Signs to look for in dogs:

lethargy loss of appetite excessive vomiting bloody diarrhea

It's important for a dog to be seen by a veterinarian within 24 to 48 hours of seeing these symptoms.