Health department confirms Bartlesville school staff member does not have Measles after district reports case

By: Drake Johnson

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it has verified an employee at Wayside Elementary in Bartlesville does not have measles.

This comes after Bartlesville Public Schools posted on Facebook saying a staff member was sick with the disease. A representative with the OSDH has said that there have not been any confirmed measles cases in the state.

"Despite today's report, there has not yet been a confirmed case of measles in Oklahoma. We continue to monitor the situation. If there is a confirmed case of measles, the OSDH will notify the public and share information necessary to protect the public's health," said the department on Facebook.

News On 6 reached out to several people at the district to follow up but have yet to hear back. However, the district did update its website with the following message:

"IMPORTANT UPDATE: On March 4, 2025, a staff member at Wayside Elementary School was diagnosed with measles by an Oklahoma hospital. HOWEVER, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has NOT been able to confirm that diagnosis."

Original Statement from BPS:

"On March 4, 2025, a staff member who had been at Wayside Elementary School the previous day was confirmed to have the measles. The custodians at Wayside have completed a deep cleaning of surfaces and are continuing to re-treat as many areas as possible. However, measles is airborne and extremely infectious.

Most people in the United States have a low risk for contracting measles due to an effective vaccine. The link below provides information on symptoms, infection, vaccination, etc."





This is a developing story. Refresh for Updates.

