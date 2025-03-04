Broken Arrow Crisis Response Team partners with local church to help people after crisis calls

The First Christian Church of Broken Arrow established a pantry with food and supplies for people who are helped by the Broken Arrow Police Crisis Response Team.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

The Broken Arrow Police Crisis Response Team and First Christian Church of Broken Arrow are teaming up to help people who are struggling.

The CRT meets a lot of people on these calls who need basic needs, so the church set up a pantry to offer those items for free.

WHAT IS THE CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM?

The Crisis Response Teams consist of one Broken Arrow Police officer and one GRAND Mental Health professional.

The two ride together daily and respond to mental health calls.

These include calls for people who might be suicidal, battling substance abuse, or homeless.

The partnership with GRAND Mental Health is funded by a recent opioid settlement where Broken Arrow got money to help address the opioid crisis.

The teams work the day shift and the evening shift.

The program started in August of 2024.

HOW DID FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH GET INVOLVED?

Terry Beckwith, the Outreach Coordinator of First Christian Church Broken Arrow, says the church wanted to do anything they could do to help first responders as they help others.

"The minister has a mantra of, 'If the church doors aren't open, we're not doing our job,”’ said Beckwith. “And we all buy into that."

Beckwith says it’s important their pantry be accessible to officers day and night, whenever calls may happen.

"Things happen outside office hour times, and the police are the first responders to crisis situations,” said Beckwith. “They diffuse so much."

HOW DOES THE PANTRY HELP THE CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM?

Officer Ryan Tyson with Broken Arrow Police says it can help officers fix some problems with basic needs and help people get the resources they need.

"For them to reach out and just be able to, not only provide CRT, the Crisis Response Team, the unit, but other officers as well that can come here at any time of the day or night and have immediate resources that they can provide,” said Tyson.

Mick Wood, a Co-Responder with GRAND Mental Health, says people have already reacted positively to this program.

"My partner and I have utilized it quite a bit,” said Wood. “We've passed out blankets, we've passed out sleeping bags, we've passed out stuffies. You name it. It's been a big, big help from the church."

HOW CAN I HELP?

The church is taking donations to help continue this program.

Some of the things you can donate include new blankets, socks, toothbrushes, and dry goods.

For more information about how you can help, the church asks you to contact them.

Phone Number: 918-455-6217

Email: fccba2602@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fccba

