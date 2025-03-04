Phillips 66 company museum closing in Bartlesville after 17 years

Philips 66 confirmed it is permanently closing its company museum in Bartlesville in April.

By: Drake Johnson

According to Al Ortiz, SR. Advisor, CEO Communications and Media Relations at Phillips 66, the museum will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until its closure.

On Monday, Phillips 66 said the museum's artifacts would be donated to the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve. Phillips 66 also pledged $5 million to the museum's new capital campaign.

“Our long history together provides a great foundation for an even stronger bond for the next 100 years,” said Mark Lashier, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “In addition to helping kick off this visionary campaign, we are partnering with Woolaroc to ensure a proper home for vital artifacts of the Phillips Petroleum Company Museum. We know they will care for and exhibit the history of our company and our founder and assure the impact of Phillips 66, its employees and programs will be known for generations to come.”





The company shifted to appointment-only visits in 2023, which led to a decline in attendance.

What is the Phillips Petroleum Company Museum?

Located in Downtown Bartlesville, the museum opened in 2007 at 410 S. Keeler Ave.

It shows the company's oil and gas legacy and how founder Frank Phillips and his company played a role in energy innovation.