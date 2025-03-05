Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Eminent domain power struggle

The struggle continues between Oklahoma property owners and power companies building transmission lines across the state. Despite the cancellation of the "National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor" that would have expedited power projects, some are still full steam ahead.

By: Erin Conrad

"They said, we'll take you to court, we are using eminent domain, and we are taking your property," said Barbara Anderson.

Power Struggle

One of the projects already under construction is the Sooner-Wekiwa project, that will transmit energy from an OG&E substation in Noble County to the PSO Wekiwa substation in Tulsa County.

You can see heavy machinery and construction crews across the front of Barbara Anderson's property off Coyote Trail in Tulsa County working on the project being built through her property. She's owned this 93 acres since 1984.

"And I didn't realize the massiveness of the destruction until they moved their equipment in," said Anderson.

She has been fighting against the Sooner-Wekiwa transmission project since she learned about it more than three years ago.

"We have fought, everyone out here has fought to stop this project," said Anderson.

Despite her fight, Anderson and her neighbor Julie Bailey have lost acres of their properties to Transource Energy’s right-of-way.

This whole section of land, which is the direct front part of my property, is now unusable for anything I had hoped and dreamed for," Anderson said. "This was rezoned for a mobile home park. I've lost that."

Transource Energy approached Anderson with an initial easement offer which she refused. They took her to court, ultimately using eminent domain. She was paid about $35,000 for the 1.03 acres of property they needed. However, she says more than one acre is impacted by the project. Including what she can build on her property.

"I was forced to take what the judge recommended, whether I wanted it or not," said Anderson.

Julie Bailey lives across the street but didn't have the money to fight for her property, which has been in the family for more than 40 years.

The project right-of-way took 3.5 acres and paid her about $30,000 per acre.

Erin: “Was it worth it?”

“No. That's why I've said, they've taken control and it's like sell your soul, I guess. I don't know, but no, it's not worth it. Like I said, I don't have the ability to run livestock here like I used to; it's taken away some ranching areas for me, hunting, so it's taken things that are priceless," said Bailey.

While both Anderson and Bailey say they have lost their fight, they want others to know what's coming.

"They want to keep it very quiet, the companies putting these in. Contact your neighbors, have meetings, write every person because the destruction is not minor, it is massive. I don't want this happening to anyone else." Said Anderson.

Anderson says she wrote her local lawmakers numerous times, including the attorney general, and never heard back.

A spokesperson for Transource says:

Transource understands that large-scale projects can present significant challenges for landowners. That's why Transource representatives prioritize being responsive and considerate, ensuring we address the diverse needs of everyone involved.

Since announcing the project in July 2021, Transource representatives have been in regular contact with landowners, public officials and others in the project area to keep them informed and gather input. In August 2021, Transource invited those in the area to attend three in-person open houses along with online town hall meetings.

Company representatives spoke with more than 200 people and received nearly 300 comments that were taken into consideration along with cultural, historic and agricultural information.

Southwest Power Pool (SPP) identified the need for the Sooner -Wekiwa Project and subsequently awarded Transource the opportunity to build an electric transmission line in Oklahoma to ensure reliability of the electric grid and improve consumer access to low-cost power. The Sooner - Wekiwa Project involves building 76 miles of new 345-kilovolt transmission line between Noble and Tulsa counties.

Transource presented more than 300 miles of route options for review. The information gathered during these meetings and conversations helped narrow the options to the final 76-mile line route, in which all required right-of-way easements have been secured.

According to SPP, the project will increase consumer access to more reliable, low-cost power in Oklahoma as well as some customers in Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and Louisiana.

By improving the transmission infrastructure or optimizing grid operations, we can more efficiently move energy, resulting in an estimated $16.8 million in congestion savings during the first year of operation and $465.6 million over the next 40 years. In general, these savings come from:

• Lower operational costs: Using more efficient, lower-cost generation sources.

• Enhanced grid reliability: Minimizing the risk of outages and improving the stability of the power supply.

Transource is committed to working with landowners and other stakeholders as construction continues. Crews plan to complete construction by the end of this year.

For more information, please visit https://www.transourceenergyprojects.com/Sooner-Wekiwa/.