Oklahomans push for renewable energy, property rights at state capitol

Hundreds of people gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol for Clean Energy Day, meeting with lawmakers to discuss renewable energy and property rights.

By: Cal Day

Advocating for property rights

Destinee Weeks traveled from western Oklahoma to share her support for landowners' rights at the State Capitol.

"I think it’s important when there are bills or measures being proposed that impact us, that it’s important for us to come up and share our side of the story," Weeks said.

Weeks, whose family has farmed for nearly a century, said she believes rural Oklahomans need a voice in these discussions. She hopes her visit will help protect the rights of landowners who want to add energy projects to their properties.

"Anybody in agriculture knows that sometimes it’s for the love of the game, more than it is for profit, so it’s just important to respect property rights that allow landowners to utilize their land in the way that they want to," she said.

Landowners push for fewer regulations

More than 200 people, including landowners and students, attended the event to advocate for renewable energy and property rights.

Lee Grubs, a landowner from western Oklahoma, said his area is home to one of the largest wind farms in the United States.

"Mainly just so you don’t get any overregulation in the industry, just so we can do our own thing out in our part of the world," Grubs said.

Attendees say their discussions with lawmakers have been positive, with many legislators sharing similar concerns. They hope to continue the conversation moving forward.