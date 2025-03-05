Tulsa County deputies arrest man accused of dumping puppies and an adult dog near Sperry

Tulsa County deputies arrested Israel Razo for dumping four puppies and an adult dog near Sperry. This incident is part of a recent spike in animal cruelty cases, with multiple arrests made. Witnesses are urged to report any sightings of the missing puppies.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

Tulsa County Deputies say a person helped deputies arrest a man accused of dumping four puppies and an adult dog on the side of the road near Sperry.

Deputies say this is the fourth case they’ve worked in the last two weeks where dogs were neglected and, in some of those cases, found dead.

Dog Dumping Investigation:

TCSO says Israel Razo dumped the five dogs along a road near 106th Street North and Peoria Monday evening. They say Razo threw out hamburger buns and then drove off.

Deputies say a witness saw it happen and took a picture of Razo’s license plate and called 911.

Deputies came to rescue the dogs, and saw two of the puppies, but they ran away before deputies could catch them.

Then, deputies found Razo, who said he took his dogs to Skiatook Lake and on the way home, they needed to use the bathroom so he pulled over to let them out. He said the dogs ran away, and he was using the hamburger buns to lure them back.

Recent Animal Cruelty Investigations:

Deputies have arrested several people in the last two weeks for animal cruelty.

In one case on Feb. 20, they arrested a Sperry man, Troy Pierce, after three puppies were found frozen to death in his backyard.

The next day, deputies arrested three men, Marshall Favors, Troy Lutz and Joseph Vipperman, for having a suspected puppy mill. Deputies rescued 39 dogs from the property. They say dozens of dogs were in kennels outside in freezing temperatures and the dogs didn't have access to food or fresh water. Deputies say several dogs were found dead.

Later that same day, deputies arrested Charles Brown after they say one of his dogs was found dead, outside in the cold weather, and his other dogs didn't have access to fresh water or food.

“When we receive an animal call, it’s important to us that we get there in time to try and save these animals. We take this very personally. Everybody is animal lovers around here, but unfortunately over the last few weeks, we’ve had multiple cases where we didn’t get there in time," said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Missing Puppies:

Deputies ask anyone who sees any German Shepherd puppies in the area near 106th Street North and Peoria to call the sheriff’s office.

Razo was arrested for five counts of animal dumping. He has bonded out of jail.