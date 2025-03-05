1 hospitalized following shooting involving juveniles in Tulsa

Tuesday, March 4th 2025, 10:41 pm
A shooting involving juveniles sent one person to the hospital in Tulsa on Tuesday.
Tulsa Police said it happened in a field near a neighborhood at E. 31st St. and S. 129th E. Ave. around 6:30 p.m. A caller heard gunshots and called authorities.
Officers told News On 6 that a juvenile was shot in the back and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They confirmed that both the shooter and the victim were juveniles. There are no details on the suspect at this time. They believe the shooting was drug-related.
Tulsa Police are investigating. Stay tuned for updates.
This is a developing story.
