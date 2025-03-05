Okmulgee County man found not guilty in child sexual assault case: 'That's life and he's moved on'

A federal jury has found an Okmulgee County man not guilty of sexually assaulting a child. However, his attorney says the accusations will have lasting effects on his life.

By: Chloe Abbott

Defense Attorney: Case Should Have Never Gone to Trial

Justin Melton was accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl related to him in 2023. His attorney, Patrick Adams, says there was a lack of evidence and that the trial itself caused significant harm.

"Justin was devastated with the allegations and the process he had to go through to establish he was innocent," Adams said.

Impact of Allegations on Melton's Life

Melton, a father and former truck driver, lost his job due to the charges.

"Based on an ankle monitor he was forced to wear by probation," Adams explained.

Despite being cleared, Adams says Melton will still face public scrutiny.

"He's going to continue to be looked at through shady eyes, but that's life and he's moved on," Adams said.

Jury Reaches Verdict Quickly

According to Adams, the jury made its decision swiftly, indicating they were convinced by the evidence presented.

"After intently listening to all the facts, including from the victim, they were out in less than an hour, so they didn't have to deliberate quite long," Adams said.

Attorney Calls for Prosecutors to Examine All Facts Before Filing Charges

Adams believes investigators should take a more thorough approach before pursuing charges to prevent undue trauma.

"A prosecutor's job is to find justice, not prosecute and win at any cost, and unfortunately, turning a blind eye to the obvious facts led to an awful consequence," Adams said.

Melton Reclaims His Job After Not Guilty Verdict

Following his acquittal, Melton was able to return to work. He declined to appear on camera but expressed gratitude for the jury’s decision.

News On 6 reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for comment, but their spokesperson was unavailable.