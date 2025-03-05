Man found guilty of murder for fatal shooting at Tulsa apartment complex in 2022

Investigators said Jayveon Washington and another man walked up to Isaac Walker with a rifle and shot him seven times in October of 2022.

By: Drake Johnson

-

A 22-year-old man was found guilty of murdering his former friend outside an apartment in Tulsa.

It happened near I-244 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. News On 6 was there as authorities investigated the scene for over three hours.

Investigators said Washington fled to Arkansas for three months before turning himself in.

The shooting stemmed from a fight Washington and Walker had gotten into a month before. Police records show Washington was stabbed by Walker and the shooting was in retaliation.

The jury recommended life in prison without parole. He will be sentenced in April 2022.