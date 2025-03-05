The Opportunity Project analyzes ways to try to make students less chronically absent

Tulsa-area school districts are working to reduce chronic absenteeism, with data showing students who participate in afterschool programs are significantly less likely to miss school.

By: Jonathan Polasek

School districts nationwide and here in Tulsa are still working to address chronic absenteeism. The Opportunity Project in Tulsa found that students are less likely to be chronically absent if they participate in after-school or expanded learning opportunities once the traditional school day ends.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as when a student misses 10% or more of a school year (approximately 2 or 3 days per month).

Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) is one district addressing this issue, with 43% of its students classified as chronically absent. Union Public Schools is also addressing chronic absenteeism, with about 30% of its students chronically absent, aiming to reduce that figure to 23%.

The Opportunity Project coordinates afterschool and expanded learning opportunities in Tulsa.

Data analysis by The Opportunity Project shows that students involved in afterschool programs are 43% less likely to be chronically absent.

Greg Lowry from The Opportunity Project gathered feedback from students, revealing that many attend afterschool programs to avoid being home alone or because they find peers with similar interests.

Dr. Ebony Johnson, TPS Superintendent, believes afterschool programs help engage students and excite them about education, which in turn reduces absenteeism.

Dr. Johnson also believes TPS is headed in the right direction when it comes to addressing chronic absenteeism.

The Opportunity Project partners with over 30 organizations for expanded learning and out-of-school programs across Tulsa.