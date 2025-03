Outdoor Pics With Tess: Kolter's first buck

By: Tess Maune

Five-year-old Kolter Kelley harvested his first buck this fall, marking a special milestone for the young hunter. A few years ago, Kolter was pictured celebrating a deer his grandad harvested. If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you’d like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.