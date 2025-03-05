Voters approve school bonds, fire department expansion in special elections

Voters in several Oklahoma communities approved school bond packages, a fire department expansion, and advanced a Republican Senate District 8 race to a runoff in Tuesday’s special elections.

By: Brooke Cox

Voters in several Oklahoma communities cast their ballots Tuesday in a series of special elections, with results announced Wednesday morning.

Glenpool Schools Bond Package Approved

In Glenpool, voters passed a $54 million bond package aimed at enhancing facilities and improving district resources.

The package was divided into two propositions — the first focused on facility improvements and upgrades, and the second on transportation needs. Both propositions passed.

See the full bond details: Glenpool Public Schools proposes $54M bond package

Liberty Schools Bond Passes

Voters also approved a $7.5 million bond for Liberty Public Schools. The funds will allow the district to complete an improvement project at Liberty Elementary School that began in 2022.

District officials say the new space will eventually house additional classrooms and office space.

Anderson Schools Bond Propositions Fail

Both bond propositions for Anderson Public Schools failed. The $4 million bond package was split into two proposals, one aimed at school improvements and the other at transportation upgrades.

Oak Grove Fire Department Expansion Approved

Voters approved a measure allowing the Oak Grove Fire Department to hire full-time firefighters.

The fire department, which serves parts of Wagoner County, is also seeking to annex parts of east Broken Arrow to expand its service area.

Senate District 8 Race Heads to Runoff

The Republican primary race for Senate District 8 will advance to a runoff election in April after no candidate secured a majority of votes.

Bryan Logan received 41% of the vote, while David Nelson received 32%. Since neither candidate reached the 50% threshold required to win outright, they will face off again in the runoff election.

See Also: Bryan Logan, David Nelson advance to Oklahoma Senate District 8 Republican runoff election