Several tornadoes confirmed in eastern Oklahoma after severe storms on March 4

The National Weather Service confirmed five tornadoes in Okmulgee and McIntosh counties following a line of severe storms Tuesday morning, with damage reported to homes, trees and power poles across parts of Henryetta, Morris, Eram and Checotah.

By: Alan Crone

A strong to intense line of storms moved across part of southern and east-central Oklahoma early Tuesday morning and formed some tornadoes resulting in some damage.

Five tornadoes were confirmed in Okmulgee and McIntosh counties, with surveys of the continuing damage from the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa. Some additional tornadoes may be added to this list.

Here’s a breakdown of the tornadoes that impacted the region. This information is directly from the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa.

Henryetta Tornadoes

Two tornadoes were confirmed near Henryetta, Oklahoma, both rated EF1.

Tornado #1: Henryetta (EF1)

Peak Wind: 90-100 mph Path: 1.8 miles long, up to 375 yards wide Damage: This tornado caused significant tree damage, uprooting and snapping trees as it moved across the Henryetta Golf and Country Club. Several homes and outbuildings were also damaged, with trees uprooted along the way. Start: 6:06 AM CST, 3 SSW Henryetta End: 6:09 AM CST, 1 S Henryetta

Tornado #2: Henryetta (EF1)

Peak Wind: 90-95 mph Path: 3.3 miles long, up to 350 yards wide Damage: This second tornado caused damage to trees, outbuildings, and roofs as it crossed several roads, including I-40 and Holly Road. Start: 6:10 AM CST, 2 SE Henryetta End: 6:15 AM CST, 2 ESE Dewar

Morris Tornado (EF1)

Peak Wind: 90-95 mph Path: 2.7 miles long, up to 400 yards wide Damage: The Morris tornado affected several homes, damaging roofs and knocking over power poles. It also rolled an RV and snapped tree limbs. Start: 6:22 AM CST, 4 NNW Morris End: 6:25 AM CST, 4 S Bald Hill

Eram Tornado (EF0)

Peak Wind: 75-80 mph Path: 3.1 miles long, up to 250 yards wide Damage: This weaker tornado caused mainly tree damage, snapping large limbs as it crossed several roads, including McKinley Road and N 350 Road. Start: 6:25 AM CST, 2 W Eram End: 6:29 AM CST, 2 NNE Eram

Checotah Tornado (EF0)

Peak Wind: 80-85 mph Path: 1.6 miles long, up to 150 yards wide Damage: This tornado caused roof damage to a home and barn, along with snapped tree limbs. It also blew over power poles. Start: 6:51 AM CST, 4 ESE Checotah End: 6:53 AM CST, 5 ESE Checotah

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale

Tornadoes are classified using the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, which rates them based on the estimated wind speeds and the damage they cause. Here’s a quick rundown of the categories:

EF0: 65 to 85 mph – Weak tornadoes EF1: 86 to 110 mph – Moderate tornadoes EF2: 111 to 135 mph – Significant tornadoes EF3: 136 to 165 mph – Severe tornadoes EF4: 166 to 200 mph – Devastating tornadoes EF5: Over 200 mph – Incredible to Catastrophic tornadoes

