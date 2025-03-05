Several tornadoes confirmed in eastern Oklahoma after severe storms on March 4

A strong to intense line of storms moved across part of southern and east-central Oklahoma early Tuesday morning and formed some tornadoes resulting in some damage.
Five tornadoes were confirmed in Okmulgee and McIntosh counties, with surveys of the continuing damage from the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa. Some additional tornadoes may be added to this list.
Here’s a breakdown of the tornadoes that impacted the region. This information is directly from the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa.
Henryetta Tornadoes
Two tornadoes were confirmed near Henryetta, Oklahoma, both rated EF1.
Tornado #1: Henryetta (EF1)
- Peak Wind: 90-100 mph
- Path: 1.8 miles long, up to 375 yards wide
- Damage: This tornado caused significant tree damage, uprooting and snapping trees as it moved across the Henryetta Golf and Country Club. Several homes and outbuildings were also damaged, with trees uprooted along the way.
- Start: 6:06 AM CST, 3 SSW Henryetta
- End: 6:09 AM CST, 1 S Henryetta
Tornado #2: Henryetta (EF1)
- Peak Wind: 90-95 mph
- Path: 3.3 miles long, up to 350 yards wide
- Damage: This second tornado caused damage to trees, outbuildings, and roofs as it crossed several roads, including I-40 and Holly Road.
- Start: 6:10 AM CST, 2 SE Henryetta
- End: 6:15 AM CST, 2 ESE Dewar
Morris Tornado (EF1)
- Peak Wind: 90-95 mph
- Path: 2.7 miles long, up to 400 yards wide
- Damage: The Morris tornado affected several homes, damaging roofs and knocking over power poles. It also rolled an RV and snapped tree limbs.
- Start: 6:22 AM CST, 4 NNW Morris
- End: 6:25 AM CST, 4 S Bald Hill
Eram Tornado (EF0)
- Peak Wind: 75-80 mph
- Path: 3.1 miles long, up to 250 yards wide
- Damage: This weaker tornado caused mainly tree damage, snapping large limbs as it crossed several roads, including McKinley Road and N 350 Road.
- Start: 6:25 AM CST, 2 W Eram
- End: 6:29 AM CST, 2 NNE Eram
Checotah Tornado (EF0)
- Peak Wind: 80-85 mph
- Path: 1.6 miles long, up to 150 yards wide
- Damage: This tornado caused roof damage to a home and barn, along with snapped tree limbs. It also blew over power poles.
- Start: 6:51 AM CST, 4 ESE Checotah
- End: 6:53 AM CST, 5 ESE Checotah
—————
The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale
Tornadoes are classified using the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, which rates them based on the estimated wind speeds and the damage they cause. Here’s a quick rundown of the categories:
- EF0: 65 to 85 mph – Weak tornadoes
- EF1: 86 to 110 mph – Moderate tornadoes
- EF2: 111 to 135 mph – Significant tornadoes
- EF3: 136 to 165 mph – Severe tornadoes
- EF4: 166 to 200 mph – Devastating tornadoes
- EF5: Over 200 mph – Incredible to Catastrophic tornadoes
