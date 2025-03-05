Community Pride Garden School: Educating families on farm-to-table initiatives

Billie Parker, founder of the Community Pride Garden School in Tulsa, is working to empower families with the skills to grow their own food and promote healthier eating habits in a community facing food access challenges, with new opportunities for involvement starting this spring.

By: Autumn Bracey

-

Billie Parker, founder of the Community Pride Garden School in North Tulsa, is dedicated to teaching families about growing their own food, promoting healthier eating habits, and providing sustainable solutions in a community that struggles with food access. In this Q&A, we dive into her mission and the upcoming opportunities for families to get involved.

Q: Billie, tell us a little bit about the Community Pride Garden School. What’s its main goal?

A: "The main goal of the Community Pride Garden School is to teach both kids and adults how to grow their own food. North Tulsa is a food desert, meaning access to fresh, healthy food is limited. I wanted to use the land I have to help educate families about growing their own gardens and how important it is to know where your food is coming from. We aim to teach people how to grow their own food and how to prepare it, from farm to table."

Q: What types of activities will families participate in?

A: "Families will have the chance to work on their own garden plots—either a 4x10 plot or a raised bed. They’ll learn to grow different fruits and vegetables, and we also offer lessons on food-to-table recipes. One of the big parts of what we do here is teaching people how to preserve food through canning, and how to use natural herbs."

Q: Why do you think this initiative is so important, especially in North Tulsa?

A: "North Tulsa is a food desert, so many people don’t have easy access to fresh, healthy food. A lot of the produce that people buy from stores contains pesticides and GMOs, and they don’t know where it comes from. What we’re doing here is teaching people how to grow their own food so they can avoid those chemicals and have control over what they’re eating. They’ll know exactly where their food comes from because they grew it themselves."

Q: It sounds like you’re also working with adults. What kind of response have you gotten from them?

A: "Yes, while I initially thought this was going to be more for kids, we’ve found that a lot of adults really don’t know much about growing vegetables or even the importance of them. Many of them have no idea how to grow things like okra or tomatoes, but they’re eager to learn. It’s been eye-opening for many of them, and they leave with a new sense of confidence about growing and preparing their own food."

Q: What’s next for the garden school? What are your plans for the future?

A: "I want to expand this program long-term and create an event center that will be a hub for gardening programs and community heritage. It would also be a place for educational events around gardening and healthy eating. But for now, we’re focusing on keeping the garden thriving and supporting the families that come here. We need volunteers and help with supplies, so anyone who wants to get involved is welcome!"

Q: When can families get involved, and how can they participate?

A: "We’re kicking off our first spring workshop on March 29, where families will learn how to grow strawberries. After that, we’ll be holding weekly sessions starting in April. It’s a great opportunity for anyone who wants to get involved in growing their own food. We welcome volunteers who can help us maintain the garden as well."

For more information on how you can participate please reach out to Billie Parker at 918-770-6020.