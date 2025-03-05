Q&A: Volunteers with Tulsa Lawyers for Children making a difference in children's lives

Wednesday, March 5th 2025, 7:28 am
A: During National Criminal Justice Month, Tulsa Lawyers for Children is bringing attention to their work helping children in need. The organization is highlighting the ongoing need for legal representation for kids in Tulsa County facing issues like neglect and abuse.
A: Tulsa Lawyers for Children provides legal representation for children in the foster care system who are facing issues such as neglect, mental health challenges, and even delinquent charges. The agency ensures children's voices are heard in court and their best interests are advocated for.
A: Kalan Chapman Lloyd, a member of Tulsa Lawyers for Children, explains the need for legal services continues to rise due to the increasing number of children in Tulsa County who require representation. The agency is seeing more cases involving neglect, and it’s crucial to have dedicated attorneys who can help these children through some of their most difficult times.
A: Lloyd emphasizes the agency’s goal is to advocate for what’s best for the children, ensuring their needs are heard and met. Whether the case involves the Department of Human Services (DHS), mental health treatment, or delinquent charges, the main objective is to stabilize and support these families. The agency strives to help the children through some of the most traumatic situations they face.
A: One of the key values of the organization is giving children hope in the courtroom. They aim to ensure that children are not only represented but also empowered to have a voice in the decisions that affect their lives.
A: Kalan Chapman Lloyd encourages those who are able to volunteer their time or services to consider joining Tulsa Lawyers for Children or other similar organizations, such as Tulsa CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). These groups rely on community support to continue advocating for children’s rights and making a difference in their lives.
A: More details about how to volunteer or support these organizations can be found at the link https://www.tulsalawyersforchildren.org/. The community is encouraged to take action and help make a difference in the lives of children in need.
March 5th, 2025
March 4th, 2025
March 5th, 2025
March 5th, 2025