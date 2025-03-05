Q&A: Volunteers with Tulsa Lawyers for Children making a difference in children's lives

Tulsa Lawyers for Children is using National Criminal Justice Month to highlight its mission of providing legal representation to children in need, particularly those facing neglect, abuse, and mental health challenges in Tulsa County.

By: Autumn Bracey

Q: How is National Criminal Justice Month being used by Tulsa Lawyers for Children?

A: During National Criminal Justice Month, Tulsa Lawyers for Children is bringing attention to their work helping children in need. The organization is highlighting the ongoing need for legal representation for kids in Tulsa County facing issues like neglect and abuse.

Q: What is the main focus of Tulsa Lawyers for Children?

A: Tulsa Lawyers for Children provides legal representation for children in the foster care system who are facing issues such as neglect, mental health challenges, and even delinquent charges. The agency ensures children's voices are heard in court and their best interests are advocated for.

Q: Why is there a growing need for legal services for children in Tulsa?

A: Kalan Chapman Lloyd, a member of Tulsa Lawyers for Children, explains the need for legal services continues to rise due to the increasing number of children in Tulsa County who require representation. The agency is seeing more cases involving neglect, and it’s crucial to have dedicated attorneys who can help these children through some of their most difficult times.

Q: What does Tulsa Lawyers for Children aim to achieve for these kids?

A: Lloyd emphasizes the agency’s goal is to advocate for what’s best for the children, ensuring their needs are heard and met. Whether the case involves the Department of Human Services (DHS), mental health treatment, or delinquent charges, the main objective is to stabilize and support these families. The agency strives to help the children through some of the most traumatic situations they face.

Q: What is one of the core values of Tulsa Lawyers for Children?

A: One of the key values of the organization is giving children hope in the courtroom. They aim to ensure that children are not only represented but also empowered to have a voice in the decisions that affect their lives.

Q: How can people get involved and support Tulsa Lawyers for Children?

A: Kalan Chapman Lloyd encourages those who are able to volunteer their time or services to consider joining Tulsa Lawyers for Children or other similar organizations, such as Tulsa CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). These groups rely on community support to continue advocating for children’s rights and making a difference in their lives.

Q: Where can readers find more information on how to get involved?

A: More details about how to volunteer or support these organizations can be found at the link https://www.tulsalawyersforchildren.org/. The community is encouraged to take action and help make a difference in the lives of children in need.