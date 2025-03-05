Royce Myers Art Gallery to celebrate women artists for International Women's Day

Royce Myers Art Gallery will host a free event on March 7 to celebrate International Women’s Day by showcasing the work of 20 female artists from various mediums.

By: Brooke Cox

Royce Myers Art Gallery will celebrate International Women’s Day with an exhibition honoring 20 women artists from various backgrounds and mediums. The event, which takes place Friday, March 7, is part of the gallery's ongoing commitment to highlight diverse talent. The celebration will feature artists who have exhibited at the gallery over the past 35 years.

Event Details

The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery's downtown Tulsa location, 1706 S Boston Ave. The show is free and open to the public. Guests can expect a vibrant mix of art, music, and refreshments. Local artist Kalo will provide live music throughout the evening.

Featured Artists

The show will showcase a wide array of works, including paintings, photography, and sculpture. Featured artists include Paula Wood, Ann Davis, Susan Eddings-Perez, Anke Dodson, Carlina Cisneros, Charisa Dené Jacobs, Audra Mandel, Lisa Regan, Margee Aycock, Diana Witty, Karen Hart, Gloria Lewis, Pam Watson, Karen Lamb, Cheryl Zimmermann, Jean Richardson, Jill Pinkerton, Leslie Hoyt, and Tari Nobles.

Supporting Local and National Artists

Royce Myers, the gallery’s owner, emphasized the importance of supporting local, regional, and national artists. The gallery has built its reputation by showcasing the works of diverse talents since it opened in 1992. Myers highlighted the significance of providing a platform for these artists, offering a space where their work can be appreciated by a broader audience.

Gallery Mission

The gallery's mission is to make art accessible to everyone. Myers believes in the power of art to inspire, educate, and engage the community. The event reflects this commitment, offering a chance for Tulsa residents to experience high-quality artwork in a welcoming, public space.

