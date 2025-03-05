'Florigami': 4 things to know about new Tulsa Botanic Garden exhibit

The Tulsa Botanic Garden is back open for the season with an all-new exhibit. 'Florigami in the Garden' showcases 20 installations of metal sculptures inspired by origami.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

The Tulsa Botanic Garden is back open for the season with an all-new exhibit. 'Florigami in the Garden' is a fresh look at paper folding in the 21st century and showcases 20 installations of metal sculptures inspired by origami. Here are 4 things to know about the exhibit:

Origami-inspired sculptures

The sculptures that make up 'Florigami in the Garden' are larger-than-life and inspired by origami, the centuries-old Japanese art of folding paper. As guests stroll the five gardens that make up Tulsa Botanic Garden they will see sculptures of blooming flowers, birds, insects, grazing deer, galloping ponies, and more.

The debut of this traveling exhibit in Oklahoma will also include three new pieces by artist Kevin Box.

"What I loved about origami when I first discovered it was how beautiful and simple it was," he continued saying, "At a small scale, if you get really close to it, you can just see how sculptural and amazing each piece really is."

Artist with Oklahoma ties

'Florigami in the Garden' is mostly made up of work by artist Kevin Box. He grew up in Bartlesville and graduated from the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

Box has received several awards for his work and was the youngest member ever elected to the National Sculptors' Guild in 2004. He collaborated with his wife, Jennifer, and several world-renowned origami artists to bring this exhibit to life at Tulsa Botanic Garden.

"You cannot have a large-scale sculpture exhibition inside a gallery or a museum," said Box. "It is just best in nature and that is where we feel at home and relaxed, as well as in awe."

Experience 'Florigami in the Garden'

The exhibit will be at Tulsa Botanic Garden through September 21, so guests can experience it through spring, summer, and fall. Guests can pick up a scavenger hunt in the Visitor Center to explore all the sculptures, hear from the artists with a free audio tour on their phone, and explore paper folding at the education station.

Box said, "One component I always want them to see is first, the joy and the excitement of seeing these big, colorful pieces with their eyes, but also to be touched and see the invisible story that is beneath the surface."

Become a Member

Several membership levels give people unlimited and exclusive access to the Tulsa Botanic Garden. Categories start at $60 for an individual membership. Residents of Osage County can get a $25 discount with proof of residency.

Members get free general admission to the Garden and exhibits like 'Florigami in the Garden.' Non-member tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-15, and free for kids 2 and under.

To learn more about Garden Memberships visit their website.