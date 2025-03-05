Outdoor Adventures in Oklahoma: Sand bass fishing, shooting sports & more this spring

As March and April bring warmer weather, Oklahomans have a wealth of outdoor opportunities to explore, including sand bass fishing, scholastic shooting sports, the ODWC Youth Camp, and events like Rack Madness, offering something for everyone to enjoy in the great outdoors.

By: Tess Maune

As March rolls in, the excitement for outdoor activities begins to build, and Shawn Gee from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is eager to share some great opportunities for Oklahomans to enjoy nature. One of the first signs of spring is the sand bass fishing season.

Mid-March marks the time when sand bass start migrating from the deep waters of lakes and rivers into shallower areas like streams and creeks to spawn. This is a prime time for fishing, as the fish are known for their strength and the fact that once you catch one, there are usually many more nearby.

The key to success is using bait that resembles shad, which is their main food source, and fellow fishermen are often happy to share tips on what’s working.

April: A Busy Month for Outdoor Enthusiasts

April is a particularly exciting month for outdoor enthusiasts in Oklahoma, with turkey hunting, fishing, and even foraging for morels taking center stage. This time of year offers something for everyone, from those interested in wildlife to those eager to get their hands dirty in the search for wild mushrooms.

The arrival of warmer weather also signals a shift in outdoor recreation, with many eager to shed their winter coats and embrace the great outdoors.

Scholastic Shooting Sports

For those with an interest in shooting sports, April also brings a busy schedule of scholastic events. Oklahoma’s trap shooting season is in full swing, with regional competitions scheduled for early April and the state championships taking place in El Reno later in the month.

Despite a weather-related setback with archery competitions, students continue to participate virtually, submitting their scores by the second week of March. These events provide young shooters with opportunities to develop their skills and showcase their talent on a statewide level.

Opportunities for Education and Scholarships

Outdoor activities aren’t just about recreation—they can also provide valuable opportunities for education and scholarships. Several schools offer trap shooting and archery programs that give students a chance to further their education through scholarships.

Institutions like Connors State College offer archery scholarships, helping talented students pursue their passion while continuing their academic careers. These programs allow students to find a niche in the outdoors, opening doors to new opportunities that might not otherwise be available.

ODWC Youth Camp

The ODWC Youth Camp is another excellent way for young people to get involved in outdoor activities. The camp offers a chance to learn about wildlife conservation through hands-on activities like shooting sports and fishery science.

Game wardens run sessions focused on investigation techniques, giving campers a deeper understanding of the work involved in wildlife conservation.

Applications for the camp are open until April 20, with the camp taking place in mid-June. It’s a fantastic opportunity for kids to connect with nature, learn valuable skills, and possibly even spark a lifelong interest in the outdoors.

Rack Madness at ODWC Headquarters

On March 5, the ODWC headquarters in Oklahoma City is hosting Rack Madness, a unique event where participants can bring in their deer racks to have them officially scored. More than 280 people have signed up to showcase their harvests, celebrating their achievements regardless of the size of the racks.

The event runs until 6 p.m., and participants have the chance to win a lifetime hunting and fishing license. Rack Madness is a way for hunters to share their stories and display their trophies, continuing a long-standing tradition of celebrating hunting success.