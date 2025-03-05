‘Dear Evan Hansen’ makes quick stop in Tulsa with performances at PAC

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is making a brief stop in Tulsa, bringing its emotional story of family, loss and connection to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

By: Brooke Cox

The national touring production of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is making a brief stop in Tulsa this week, with just two performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Cast members Hatty King, who portrays Zoe Murphy, and Caitlin Sams, who plays her mother, Cynthia Murphy, spoke about the show’s impact, the tour and what audiences can expect.

Exploring Family, Loss, and Connection

Set in a modern high school environment, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of Evan, a socially anxious teenager, who becomes unintentionally connected to a grieving family following the death of a classmate.

King, who plays Zoe, described her character as someone who “marches to the beat of her own drum” and ends up dating the title character, Evan.

Sams noted that the show delves deep into the complexities of family relationships, particularly between her characters, Cynthia, and Zoe.

“When we meet the Murphys, they are on the brink of a family crisis,” Sams said. “That kind of spills over the edge with the tragic and very unexpected loss of their son. Through this family tragedy, they really come to face their relationships and the issues they’ve been having as a family.”

Tackling Real-World Issues

The musical addresses several heavy topics, including mental health, social media pressures, and the search for belonging.

“It takes a very frank look at what it is to be both a teen and a parent in this modern society where we deal with technology,” King said. “At the same time, it ends very hopeful and lighthearted. It takes you deep, and then it brings you right back up, so it’s very balanced in that way.”

A Show for All Generations

While the story primarily follows high school students, Sams emphasized that Dear Evan Hansen resonates with a wide audience.

“This show is for anybody who wants to have their heartstrings tugged at a little bit,” Sams said. “We have a lot of teenagers and young adults who love the show because they see themselves reflected in the high school-age characters. But what sometimes surprises parents is how much they see themselves and their struggles reflected on stage, too.”

Connecting With Audiences on Tour

The Dear Evan Hansen tour has made stops in cities across the country, and the cast has experienced a wide range of audience reactions.

“Even people who come in not knowing the show often walk away with a new favorite,” King said. “Fans who have been longtime lovers of the show seem to enjoy our production just as much as any other.”

Touring with a show that explores deep emotional territory can be challenging, but King said the energy from audiences helps keep the cast motivated.

“It’s exciting to bring this show to cities where it might be their first time seeing it live,” King said. “We’ve gotten such great reception at the stage door, with people traveling incredible distances to see the show, which is really touching for us.”

Addressing Mental Health and Belonging

Among the show’s central themes are mental health, social media, and the pressures faced by both teens and their parents.

“Our main character, Evan, deals with a good bit of anxiety,” Sams said. “There’s also the relationship with social media and how that plays out in our everyday interactions. Everyone in the show is dealing with their own mental health struggles and trying to figure out where they belong.”

Final Tulsa Performance

Dear Evan Hansen will have its final Tulsa performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are still available through celebrityattractions.com.