Thunder at Grizzlies Preview: last meeting, where to watch, look ahead

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, riding a seven-game winning streak over Memphis, look to continue their dominance against an injury-depleted Grizzlies team Wednesday night.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Thunder with Gilgeous-Alexander coming off a 51-point performance in a win over the Houston Rockets hit the road to Memphis.

Monday marked the fourth 50-point game this season, which leads the league. And all four of those 50-point outings have come in his last 19 games, via CBSSports.

Gilgeous-Alexander also leads the league in 40-point games (9), 30-point games (37) and 20-point games (59). SGA has only scored fewer than 20 points one time this season, and even then he scored 18 in the fourth game of the season. Add that up, and that's 56 straight games with at least 20 points for the league's scoring leader at 32.6 points per game.

Jalen Brunson is the next closest player who has scored 20, in seven consecutive games.

Memphis has dropped to fourth in the Western Conference, losing six of eight games after a late loss to the Hawks on Monday night, 132-130. Desmond Bane had his first career triple-double for Memphis scoring a season-high 35 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Lineups

All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr left Monday's game early in the first quarter, is out with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr., John Konchar are listed as questionable

Alex Caruso is out. Isaiah Joe listed as questionable for OKC. Chet Holmgren has been ruled out for Wednesday's game

Thunder Dominance Over Memphis

OKC has not lost to Memphis in the regular season since Dec 7, 2022. Thunder have won the last 7 games by an average of 16.2 points per game.

Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, and Aaron Wiggins added 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 125-112 on February 8. The Thunder dominated the boards 55-40, including 21 offensive rebounds that led to 32 second-chance points. Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 14 rebounds, and Jalen Williams added 25 points.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 20 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19, and Santi Aldama contributed 18. Memphis' four-game winning streak ended.

The Thunder played without several key players, including Chet Holmgren, who returned from a hip injury the Friday before but sat out the second night of a back-to-back.

Looking Ahead

This is the first of the final two games with the Grizzlies. Two games left, each with Rockets, Nuggets, Pistons and Lakers. Thunder will be at Boston as well on March 12.

Game Info

March 5, 2025, 8:30 Tipoff

FedEx Forum, Memphis

Watch on ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network

Odds

The Thunder are listed as -8 points against the Grizzlies via FanDuel

Injury Report

Aaron Wiggins, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso are OUT for OKC.