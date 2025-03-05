How to Manage Political Anxiety: Expert Advice from Dr. Stephen Lahr

Anxiety over politics is common. Experts suggest limiting news, engaging healthily, and connecting with others to manage stress while staying informed.

By: News On 6

As the political climate intensifies, anxiety levels for many Americans have reached an all-time high.

No matter your stance, strong emotions, both positive and negative, can lead to stress. Dr. Stephen Lahr shares insights on why politics can be so overwhelming and offers practical strategies to manage political anxiety.

Q: Why are politics so stressful for people? Is it normal to feel that way?

Dr. Lahr: Anxiety can be a completely normal response to anything that makes you feel powerless or out of control, and politics often does just that. For some, this anxiety is fleeting, but for others, it can cause dysfunction—insomnia, trouble concentrating, or even mood swings.

Q: If anxiety over politics becomes overwhelming, what steps can someone take to manage it?

Dr. Lahr: There are three key strategies that can help lower political anxiety:

◾ Limit News Consumption – Reduce the time spent consuming news, especially if it makes you anxious. If you start feeling overwhelmed, take a break. Instead of passively scrolling, engage critically—ask questions, verify facts, and seek meaningful discussions.

◾ Stay Engaged in a Healthy Way – While anxiety may make you want to withdraw, the best approach is to engage thoughtfully. This could mean voting, learning about your representatives, or brushing up on government basics. For those who feel strongly, it might even lead to running for office.

◾ Connect with Others – Anxiety can make you feel isolated, but you’re not alone. Talk to friends and family about how you're feeling. If political conversations become too stressful, set boundaries—it's okay to change the subject. Also, don’t hesitate to reach out to elected officials to voice your concerns.

Q: With politics being everywhere—on TV, social media, and our devices—what’s the best way to take a break?

Dr. Lahr: Sometimes, it’s not as simple as turning off the TV. Try stepping outside, spending time away from your devices, or switching to more limited news sources like a newspaper. Disconnecting, even briefly, can be incredibly beneficial for mental health.

Managing political anxiety is about balance—staying informed without becoming overwhelmed. By setting limits, engaging constructively, and maintaining personal connections, it’s possible to navigate the political landscape without letting it take over your well-being.