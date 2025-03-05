Driver in custody accused of leading authorities on pursuit through Rogers County

A driver accused of leading deputies on a pursuit beginning at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa on Wednesday is in custody, authorities confirm.

By: Drake Johnson, Katie Alexander

A driver accused of leading deputies on a pursuit beginning at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa on Wednesday is in custody, authorities confirm.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said Mark Loren Myers is being booked into the county jail.

TCSO said the chase began when a deputy, who is also an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agent, was notified of a felony warrant.

The pursuit continued with the help of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol before the vehicle crashed.

Authorities said the driver tried to run but was captured. Three people inside the car were detained and later released.

Investigators said Myers has several arrest warrants for guns and drugs in Rogers County

