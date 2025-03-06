Middle schools in Skiatook, Bartlesville both go on brief lockdowns due to threats Wednesday

Both Skiatook and Bartlesville schools say two of their middle schools went on lockdown after someone called in threats to the schools on Wednesday.

By: News On 6

-

Investigators say someone called Newman Middle School with a threat involving weapons in Skiatook. Classes went on lockdown while officers got to the scene, but everyone was safe.

Bartlesville says Madison Middle School also had a shelter in place while police secured and searched the building.

Original Message To Parents

"Skiatook Schools:

At approximately 1:20 the Middle School received an anonymous call making an outside threat to the middle school campus. All district sites are in off-campus alert status while law enforcement assesses the threat."

