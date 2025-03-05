Tulsa native, former Booker T. Washington star Tyler Lockett released by Seahawks

Lockett wraps up his time in Seattle with 661 receptions for 8,594 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns. He finishes second only to Hall of Famer Steve Largent in each category for Seahawks

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that Tyler Lockett has been released. The 32-year-old wide receiver, and former Booker T. Washington star, posted a farewell message on social media.

Lockett’s $17 million cap hit for 2025 made his release likely. Last season he posted 49 receptions for 600 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 games.





"I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12's really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I'm thankful for everything!!"





Lockett continuously gives back to the Tulsa community through his Light It Up Foundation and was a part of "Black Wall Street: Through the Ashes," an NFL 360 documentary in 2022.

Seattle Seahawks

Selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Lockett wraps up his time in Seattle with 661 receptions for 8,594 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns. He finishes second only to Hall of Famer Steve Largent in each category. First team All-Pro in 2015, second team selection in 2016 and 2017, and selected to Pro Bowl in 2015.

Kansas State

Part of the Kansas State Ring of Honor. Named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2011. In 2014, Lockett earned Consensus All-American honors, was a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist, and made First Team All-Big 12.

Lockett holds K-State career records in: