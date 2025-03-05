Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables discusses changes in spring football format

Brent Venables addressed the media in Norman as the Sooners get set for spring practice to open on Thursday.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Brent Venables addressed the media in Norman as the Sooners get set for spring practice to open on Thursday. The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced it will debut a new fan-centric football event at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to replace OU's traditional spring game. "Crimson Combine" will be held Saturday, April 12, beginning at 1 p.m. and will provide Sooners fans with a unique opportunity to engage with players and coaches.

OU to debut ‘Crimson Combine’ as new spring football tradition

The event will feature Oklahoma players and coaching staff members participating in combine-style drills, skills challenges, on-field fan engagement activities, autograph and photo opportunities, and more.

Fans can expect to hear from key football staff including new general manager Jim Nagy and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. More event information will be available in the coming weeks.

Venables addressed part of the reasoning behind changing the spring format is due to injuries and the balance of keeping players healthy for the season. Also, numbers on the roster play a role in the change, as 9 Sooners will not be able to participate in drills this spring.

"We went back and looked just studies wise. you know, it's been close to 2 to 1 from an injury standpoint when we had an inordinate amount of injuries this year compared to our first two years. So we looked back at every part of our program and where we can get better and just be more efficient and keep our guys healthy. But 2 to 1 the injuries occurred in games as opposed to to practice. And that's no surprise being around the game a long time that's right about on par. But that did have a little bit to do our decision for the spring game and everything's changed in college football."

video courtesy of OU Athletics