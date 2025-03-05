'Because I'm good at it:' Venables answers why he is calling the Oklahoma defense

Brent Venables shows confidence in ability to call defense for 2025 season

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Brent Venables is back where he belongs, running a defense like he has for most of his career. He refers to it as his "comfort zone", a place where success has led him to become the head coach at Oklahoma.

Zac Alley leaving for West Virginia has put the 4th year head coach in a position where he feels confident and comfortable guiding his defense again.

"I get in that stadium on game day and- It's 3rd and 12, and you got to make the call," Venables said to the media. "Everything's quiet for me. It ain't loud. It ain't, my god, all this pressure. It's a freaking safe place for me."

Venables spoke on his mindset and calling plays for the Oklahoma defense this season. His response was about as straightforward as you will find.

"Why am I going to call the defense? Because I’m good at it and confident in it. We have a great staff, and for both me and the players to be successful, the product has to meet our expectations. It’s going to take all of us," Venables quipped.

"Last year, we went six and seven, I didn't call it the defense. So that didn't work very well, right? So you look at a lot of different ways and everybody has a narrative that they'll write stories and I'm not in control of that. But I like our roster, I like our players, I like our leadership that we have. I love our coaching staff as well and how we'll work together."

video courtesy of OU Athletics