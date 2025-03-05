Oklahoma State vs. UCF: Cowboys seek Big 12 boost in rematch

Oklahoma State heads to Orlando looking to bounce back against UCF after a high-scoring first matchup. Can the Cowboys lock in on defense this time? Sports Director John Holcomb has the preview.

By: John Holcomb

Oklahoma State will look to rebound from a tough loss at Baylor when it faces UCF on Wednesday in a Big 12 showdown at Addition Financial Arena.

The Cowboys (14-15, 6-12 Big 12) are aiming to improve their conference standings after allowing Baylor to shoot 56% from the field in Saturday’s 79-62 loss. Head coach Steve Lutz emphasized the need for stronger defensive consistency.

“When we allowed them to shoot 56% from the floor and 46% from three, nowhere in college basketball is that ever going to be good enough,” Lutz said.

Oklahoma State and UCF (15-14, 6-12) met just two weeks ago in Stillwater, where the Cowboys claimed a 104-95 victory in a high-scoring affair. The game featured 73 total free throws and saw Bryce Thompson notch a career-high 25 points for OSU, while UCF’s Keyshawn Hall led all scorers with 34.

The Cowboys’ offense has been led by Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Abu Usman, who had 17 points in the first matchup. With both teams looking to gain ground in the Big 12 standings, another up-tempo battle could be in store Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.