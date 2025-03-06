Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament: Cowgirls chances of taking home the title

The Big 12 conference tournament is underway in Kansas City. The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are the third seed in it and their chances of walking away as champions increase after day one of play.

By: Ravin Ray

-

The 2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament begins March 5th and the championship will be played March 9th.

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls earned the three-seed with a double-bye. Their first game will be Friday at 8:00 p.m. in the quarterfinals against the winner of the Utah/Texas Tech game on Thursday.

Conference wrote them out months ago:

Back in October, the Big 12 came out with the preseason poll and tabbed the Cowgirls to finish 11th in conference play. It's safe to say OSU has been the surprise of the league as the season unfolded.

OSU's three out of their four losses in conference play this season fell to the hands of Kansas, Houston and BYU. All three of those teams lost in the first round of the tournament Wednesday, which gives the Cowgirls even better odds to hoist the trophy on Sunday.

There's still a couple of rounds to get through in order for that to happen.

Oklahoma State will need to win Friday and Saturday in order to appear in the championship game.

However, every team that is left on the bracket, the Cowgirls have beat at least once, if not twice.

Cowgirls by the numbers:

OSU ranks fourth in the Big 12 in offense and defense by an average points per game performed and allowed.

They also rank second in the conference in total team rebounding.

The Heard show:

Stailee Heard is listed in every individual category in the Big 12.

The first-team conference honoree is 11th in scoring with 15.8 points per game, fourth in rebounding with 45 offensive and 182 defensive and is the only guard in the top ten in those rankings. She also stands 10th in field goal percentage (.485)

What's at stake Friday:

A win in the third round will tie a program record of 25 wins in a season set back in 2013-14 for OSU.

A loss will end their shot at the title, but a berth in the NCAA Tournament is still good with the wins on their resume and national ranking.