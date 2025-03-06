Kellyville Alternative Academy awarded $40K grant for innovative learning spaces

Kellyville Alternative Academy won a national grant that is transforming the school’s space into a more inclusive learning environment for students.

By: Ethan Wright

Kellyville Alternative Academy, located in the small town of Kellyville, Oklahoma, won a national grant that will drastically change the way students learn.

The school, known for catering to students who don’t thrive in traditional education settings, was awarded $40,000 in classroom upgrades. This grant is more than just furniture—it’s a celebration of the innovative teaching methods employed by Jennifer Childers, a teacher at the school.

Designed for Kinesthetic Learners

Jennifer Childers teaches at Kellyville Alternative Academy. She says the new classroom space is designed with her students’ specific needs in mind.

“The majority of my students are kinesthetic and tactile learners. This environment provides a learning space that’s conducive to their abilities,” Childers explained. "The grant will allow the school to implement new tools, such as mobile desks and flexible seating, to better accommodate these students."

A Collaborative Effort

What makes this win even more special is that it wasn’t just about receiving the money—students played an integral part in the process.

They researched, edited, and created the video submission that helped secure the grant. This hands-on approach gave students the chance to learn important life skills such as communication, editing, and publishing.

“They not only learned life skills but also learned how to work as a team,” Childers said.

A Huge Milestone for Kellyville

For Kellyville senior Jonathan Green, this project was about more than just the classroom—it was a milestone for the entire community.

“Word spreads fast in a small town like this,” Green said. “This was kind of big for us.” The grant win brought national attention to the school, something that doesn’t happen often in a small town.