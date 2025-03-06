Lawsuit accuses church organizations, Pastor Roy Shoop's wife, and businesses of negligence

A new lawsuit filed by four victims accuses multiple parties of negligence in connection to Pastor Roy Shoop, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for lewd molestation and rape by instrumentation.

By: Erin Conrad

-

Shoop convicted of molestation

Shoop was arrested in 2020 on allegations of molesting underage girls. The victims say the abuse occurred at his ranch next to the Inola Cowboy Gatherin’ church. The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Sheriff Scott Walton recalled the early stages of the investigation.

“From the very first start, you know, we knew that... a pastor of a respected congregation and a small community, this is going to start some fireworks.”

Lawsuit alleges negligence

The lawsuit, filed by four victims identified as Jane Doe 1, 2, 3, and 4, alleges negligence by Shoop, his wife Diana, the Craig-Mayes Baptist Association, the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, and Shoop’s businesses.

News On 6 reached out to the Cowboy Church in Inola for comment.

Erin: “Is this the Inola Gatherin' Cowboy Church?”

Diana: “This is Diana. Can I help you?”

Erin: “Hi, this is Erin Conrad with News On 6. I was just reaching out to see if you or anybody from the church was willing to comment or give a statement about reacting to the recent lawsuit that has been filed by...”

Diana: “No, we’ve not even been served, thank you.”

Authorities expect more victims

Investigators and attorneys hope the lawsuit encourages other victims to come forward. Walton believes there are more victims who have yet to speak out.

“He said, there's no question in my mind about the victim being solid, and there's going to be more victims. And I don't, to this day, think that. I think we got a fraction of the victims that Roy Shoop left behind.”

Walton also recalled Shoop’s behavior during his arrest.

“During the booking process, you know, he became agitated and leaned forward and threw his eyes out and stretched his neck out like the devil was coming at us. And, you know, I certainly thought and Bo Williams was right there with me. You know, if I were to look the devil in the eye, that’s Roy Shoop.”

Sheriff Walton said he hopes the lawsuit will hold Shoop and anyone who enabled him accountable.

TIMELINE:

The attorney for the victims sent News On 6 this statement:

"We have filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of four Jane Doe victims who bravely came forward to expose the systemic abuse and cover-up at the Cowboy Gatherin' Church and within the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). These survivors have endured unimaginable pain, and their courage in seeking justice is a critical step toward holding accountable those who enabled and perpetuated this abuse.

This case is not isolated. We know there are additional survivors that are not parties to this lawsuit and believe there are additional victims whose voices have yet to be heard. If you or someone you know has experienced abuse or has information related to the misconduct at the Cowboy Gatherin' Church or affiliated SBC churches, we urge you to come forward. Your story matters, and you are not alone."

News On 6 contacted the Oklahoma Baptists as well as the Mayes-Craig Baptist Association and are still waiting to hear back.