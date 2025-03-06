By the numbers: Tulsa winter weather debrief

During the recent cold snap, the city of Tulsa mobilized hundreds of people to help the homeless. More than 500 people used emergency shelters each night during the two weeks of the coldest weather. The coordinators of the homeless response say Tulsa met the need, but just barely.

By: Emory Bryan

-

During the recent cold snap, the city of Tulsa faced a crisis as temperatures plummeted, leaving many without shelter.

More than 500 people sought refuge each night across multiple emergency shelters. The city mobilized hundreds of people, but local officials acknowledge that this was a temporary fix to a much larger issue — the ongoing need for more long-term solutions for the homeless.

The Numbers:

2: Emergency Sheltering Weather Periods

The cold snaps hit Tulsa on Jan. 5-11 and Feb. 17-22.

2: Emergency Shelters Opened

The Tulsa Dream Center and Rose Bowl opened to provide shelter during the cold snaps.

600: Temporary Shelter Bed Capacity

During the cold snap, Tulsa expanded its shelter capacity to 600 beds to accommodate the influx of people seeking shelter. However, with nearly 550 people utilizing the space each night, the city faced challenges maintaining enough room for everyone in need.

12,200: Meals Served

175 - 200: Volunteers on the Ground

“It takes a lot to set up 600 shelter beds and coordinate hundreds of people to provide the right services and provide a safe environment,” Mark Smith, CEO of Housing Solutions, said.

255: Calls for Help Answered

A team of 10 response groups, consisting of 40 individuals, answered a total of 255 calls from people in need during the emergency response.

215: Children Sheltered

Among the many individuals seeking refuge were 215 children who were temporarily housed in shelters.

While the city was able to provide safe shelter for families, officials stressed that more long-term, family-friendly housing options are needed to prevent these types of emergency situations.

“At times, we run into problems with capacity for families who need shelter,” said Emily Hall, the mayoral advisor on homelessness. “We don't have a place for them to go, so we end up putting them into a hotel.”

110: Pets Sheltered with Their Owners

What Comes Next:

A transitional housing site will open this year, but the city would like to have an emergency shelter that's open all winter.