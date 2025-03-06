Bibles being distributed to AP United States history courses, OSDE says

The State Department of Education says Bibles will be distributed to classrooms across the state.

By: Drake Johnson

-

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says the 500 Bibles endorsed by President Donald Trump will be going to AP, U.S. History classrooms as a tool to teach about the foundations of America.

"Students need to understand the foundation of American History," said Superintendent Walters. "That's the Bible, the Constitution, and The Declaration of Independence."

Gov. Kevin Stitt says he supports Christianity being allowed in schools, but questions the need for the Bibles.

"Spending extra money on things like that, that's where I've heard them say everyone has the bible app..... I'm sure most kids have the bible app on their phones."

Jenks and Union Public said they have not received any information yet from the education department about the Bibles.

Union schools said students do not need physical copies of the Bible because they already have access to free copies on student laptops.

Image Provided By: OSDE

Mustang Public Schools released a statement saying:

"State law (70 OK Stat § 11-103.6a (2023)), which has been upheld by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, clearly indicates that the selection of curriculum and instructional materials is a matter of local control, and we intend to adhere to these guidelines. We will continue with our adopted curriculum for all subjects, which aligns with the Oklahoma Academic Standards approved by the Oklahoma Legislature. Supplementary curricular resources will only be utilized where they meet these standards.





In Oklahoma, and Mustang, specifically, the Bible has previously been allowed as a supplementary curricular resource where it aligns with Oklahoma Academic Standards, particularly within the Oklahoma Social Studies Standards (as noted in previous OSDE guidance); this has not changed. Mustang Public Schools Board Policy #1092 clearly outlines the role of religion in curriculum and instruction. According to this existing policy, “The proper role of religion in the public schools is academic and not devotional, where beliefs are respected as a matter of conviction rather than coercion.” The policy continues, “Further, the proper role for instruction about religion in the public school is in its educational value and not in religious observance or celebration.”





This means that teachers have the flexibility to incorporate relevant religious texts when appropriate for academic purposes, always ensuring a balanced and inclusive approach to education. The Bible, and other supplementary resources, may be accessed electronically via technological means when/if needed. Copies may also be available for check out from the Media Center when applicable.





As always, all instruction in MPS classrooms will be conducted in a neutral and objective manner. This approach helps us maintain an inclusive and respectful educational environment for students of all backgrounds and beliefs. If any changes occur to law/policy, we will, as always, comply, and let our community know of any changes."



