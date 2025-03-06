Cowboys drop final conference road game of season to UCF, 83-70

The final score of UCF 83, OSU 70 suggests otherwise, but OSU’s final Big 12 road game (and final chance for a road win in the league) was a strong possibility. The Cowboys led by 10 early in the second half before shots stopped falling.

By: John Holcomb

But that wasn’t the main problem.

UCF’s Darious Johnson, the senior guard on senior night, took over the game. Johnson scored 27 of his career high 36 points in the second half. He scored on drives to the rim, he knocked down threes, and made all of his free throw attempts. Cowboy defenders had no answer.

It’s a frustrating end to the conference road schedule. Good defense and rebounding (UCF owned a 50-26 advantage on the glass) are a must to win Big 12 games, especially on the road but the Cowboys couldn’t come up with enough in either category.

Cincinnati in Stillwater on Saturday closes out the regular season, then OSU will head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament. They’re assured of a Tuesday first round game but don’t know who they’ll face just yet.