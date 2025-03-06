Former Lone Star School teacher in Sapulpa arrested, accused of embezzling over $28,000 from booster club

Some parents in Creek County are furious after a former teacher from Lone Star School in Sapulpa is arrested and accused with stealing $28,175.03 from the school's Booster Club as well as from a fellow teacher with cancer. Myra Flores-Harmon was booked into and bonded out of jail Wednesday.

Some parents in Creek County are furious after a former teacher from Lone Star School in Sapulpa is arrested and accused of stealing $28,175.03 from the school's Booster Club as well as from a fellow teacher with cancer.

Myra Flores-Harmon was booked into and bonded out of jail Wednesday. She appeared in court Thursday morning and will have a hearing on March 25.

The affidavit says Myra Flores-Harmon had written more than $13,000 worth of unauthorized checks to her husband, used the booster club credit card to partly pay for a cruise, and took money that had been donated for a teacher with cancer.

Mismanagement and misuse of funds at Lone Star Schools

Sapulpa Police say in an affidavit she wrote 35 checks to her husband for electrical and handy work around the school.

It says the school wouldn't use booster club money for that or hire her husband.

The superintendent of Lone Star sent a letter to parents saying Flores-Harmon was fired from her job as a teacher after the school's athletic booster club learned a vendor hadn't been paid. That's when the school started the internal investigation. The letter says the school and booster club are separate and the district doesn't oversee the club's account.

Police say Flores-Harmon used booster club money to partly pay for a cruise, make a health insurance payment, send money to a family member, and thousands of dollars to herself.

The affidavit also says she was in charge of a raffle for the cheer team and kept more than a thousand dollars from the raffle.

It also says she was in charge of collecting donations for a teacher with cancer and kept more than a thousand dollars of that money too.

Improving procedures moving forward

The superintendent of Lone Star School says the school has taken necessary steps to fix some issues like adding measures for transparency and reviewing accounting protocols.

Financial discrepancies at Kellyville Schools

The Kellyville Superintendent says Flores-Harmon was also involved with its football booster club and they've since discovered they've got about $5,000 missing.

"Just some withdrawals that other Booster Club members didn't know what that money was for, $500 here $500 there are some different things, and nobody knew what those withdrawals were for," said Dan Gist, Kellyville Superintendent.

Dan Gist says Kellyville Schools and its football booster club are separate and sent the financial records to Kellyville Police last November.

News On 6 contacted Kellyville Police but no one was available.

Gist said, "Kids pay. Boy, I can't stand a thief. When you steal from kids, that's a whole different world. Again, I don't know whether funds were stolen or not. We just had some questions, and we wanted those questions answered. You know, where those funds were and what happened to them, and what they went for."

Criminal charges

Flores-Harmon is charged with embezzlement and unauthorized use of a credit card.

She is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.