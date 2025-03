A 35-year-old man died following an accidental shooting in Broken Arrow on Wednesday.

By: News On 6

-

A 35-year-old man died following an accidental shooting in Broken Arrow on Wednesday.

Responding officers said they found Michael Joseph Keegan suffering from a single gunshot wound near 36th Street and South 214th East Avenue just after 8 p.m. Keegan was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.