Broken Arrow launches film incentive program to boost local economy and tourism
The City of Broken Arrow has approved a $100,000 Pilot Film Incentive program, funded by the city’s hotel tax, to attract film production, boost tourism, support local businesses, and drive economic growth.
Thursday, March 6th 2025, 5:53 am
By:
Jonathan Polasek
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -
The City of Broken Arrow recently approved a $100,000 Pilot Film Incentive program that aims to make Broken Arrow a top destination for film production and drive economic growth in the community.
Program Details:
- Broken Arrow’s incentive program will be the second largest in Oklahoma, after Oklahoma City.
- Incentives include:
- 10% rebate on local spending during film projects.
- $500 rebate for every 12 room nights spent in Broken Arrow hotels.
Economic Impact:
- The program is expected to create jobs and bring more tourists to the city.
- Hotel industry benefits from film crews staying at hotels and eating at local restaurants.
- More revenue will help reinvest in the city’s infrastructure.
Support from Local Businesses:
- Trevor Swanson, Dual Director of Sales for TownePlace Suites by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Broken Arrow, supports the program.
- The film industry’s long-term presence in the city brings substantial economic benefits.
Funding for the Program:
- The program is funded by a hotel tax paid by guests staying in Broken Arrow, not from local sales tax.
Community Support:
- Broken Arrow residents have supported building and expanding the film incentive program.
Jonathan Polasek
Jonathan Polasek joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in August of 2022 after working in Midland and Odessa.