Broken Arrow launches film incentive program to boost local economy and tourism

The City of Broken Arrow has approved a $100,000 Pilot Film Incentive program, funded by the city’s hotel tax, to attract film production, boost tourism, support local businesses, and drive economic growth.

By: Jonathan Polasek

-

The City of Broken Arrow recently approved a $100,000 Pilot Film Incentive program that aims to make Broken Arrow a top destination for film production and drive economic growth in the community. Program Details: Broken Arrow’s incentive program will be the second largest in Oklahoma, after Oklahoma City. Incentives include: 10% rebate on local spending during film projects. $500 rebate for every 12 room nights spent in Broken Arrow hotels. Economic Impact: The program is expected to create jobs and bring more tourists to the city. Hotel industry benefits from film crews staying at hotels and eating at local restaurants. More revenue will help reinvest in the city’s infrastructure. Support from Local Businesses: Trevor Swanson, Dual Director of Sales for TownePlace Suites by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Broken Arrow, supports the program. The film industry’s long-term presence in the city brings substantial economic benefits. Funding for the Program: The program is funded by a hotel tax paid by guests staying in Broken Arrow, not from local sales tax. Community Support: Broken Arrow residents have supported building and expanding the film incentive program.